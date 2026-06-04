Detroit Priest Punches Teen Driver Attempting To Flee Scene Of A Crash
It's good to have a healthy fear of something, or gain one in this sometimes perceived fearless world. While some individuals fear authority, others might fear ethereal beings. One Detroit teen may have a newfound fear of both after a priest invoked his own holy intervention in the form of his fist trying to stop the young suspect from fleeing the scene of a crash. The priest amusingly called it, "just another day in the D."
The incident was initially meant to be a traffic stop Monday evening, Detroit Police told Fox 2 Detroit, when the 18-year-old suspect's car ran into another vehicle. It just happened that Reverend Canon Jean-Baptiste Commins was just outside of his church, in the parking lot not far from the scene, when he heard the resulting commotion of tires squealing and a crash. He ran over to the site where someone yelled to stop the young man running away from the carnage with one shoe. Commins said his instinct sent him running after the teen.
A priest dispensing street justice in Detroit would be such a cool TV show
In full priest robe attire, Commins was able to catch and grab the 18-year-old who fought hard to resist efforts to bring him down with a good ol' 1-2.
"So I had to, unfortunately, give him a few punches, Commins told Fox 2. "Hurt my hand a little bit – nothing major – but making sure that there was no threat." Video from the televised story cut to Commins' hand which had two fingers now taped together, and his scabbed-over knuckles from the punches.
Commins then enlisted the help of one of his church members to hold down the subdued suspect, while he went to check on the injured woman in the other car involved, staying with her as medics arrived on the scene. She's reported to have sustained non life-threatening injuries.
The 18-year-old was arrested along with three other individuals potentially involved. Detroit Police also believe the car they were driving was a stolen vehicle. Jalopnik contacted the Detroit Police Department Wednesday for an update, but there was nothing new to report as they continue the ongoing investigation.
As for Commins, outside of a bandaged couple of fingers and roughed-up knuckles, his Monday evening went back to the less physically taxing requirements of his duty protecting the city of Detroit: prayer and dinner with the community.