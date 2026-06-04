Detroit Priest Punches Teen Driver Attempting To Flee Scene Of A Crash

In full priest robe attire, Commins was able to catch and grab the 18-year-old who fought hard to resist efforts to bring him down with a good ol' 1-2.

"So I had to, unfortunately, give him a few punches, Commins told Fox 2. "Hurt my hand a little bit – nothing major – but making sure that there was no threat." Video from the televised story cut to Commins' hand which had two fingers now taped together, and his scabbed-over knuckles from the punches.

Commins then enlisted the help of one of his church members to hold down the subdued suspect, while he went to check on the injured woman in the other car involved, staying with her as medics arrived on the scene. She's reported to have sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old was arrested along with three other individuals potentially involved. Detroit Police also believe the car they were driving was a stolen vehicle. Jalopnik contacted the Detroit Police Department Wednesday for an update, but there was nothing new to report as they continue the ongoing investigation.

As for Commins, outside of a bandaged couple of fingers and roughed-up knuckles, his Monday evening went back to the less physically taxing requirements of his duty protecting the city of Detroit: prayer and dinner with the community.