The French Made This Adorably Practical EV, Available In An Array Of Vibrant Colors
As the average new car price hits unrealistic highs, it only furthers the case for affordable vehicles. To provide some respite for desperate consumers, the Slate Truck no one can seem to stop talking about is coming soon in the U.S., and Italy's friendly but limited Fiat Topolino is breaching America's shores as well. The French, too, have come up with their own little practical, affordable utility EV, although this one is not coming to America. It's called La Bagnole. Points to the brand, Kilow, for the name, which translated to English is actually "the car."
At first glance the little EV looks as if a Jeep and kei truck had a dependable, indestructible love child — indestructible simply because it's French. With the unrealistic expectations established in the "Carnage A Trois" episode of "The Grand Tour," where the trio tested the resilience of French cars in the "French way," by association these cars could be impossible to destroy, no?
The beauty of it is, if La Bagnole is a little destructible and breaks, Kilow has designed repairs to be simple. And even the batteries can be fixed, as they house individually replaceable cells.
Colorful bits and pieces put together nearly any way you'd like
The tiny tank of an EV truck is built on a steel chassis, with a customizable body. Customers can opt to have a removable roof color-matched to the body or go one further and also add transparent doors. Either choice allows the addition of optional roofbars for extra hauling ability. At the rear, flooring and tailgate can be Kilow's resinated wood fiber, which doesn't require any extra maintenance, while the Okoumé wood option does require the occasional varnishing. It also comes in at an extra 990 euros (about $1,100). If you prefer a more van-like delivery car look, there's a covered tailgate option as well.
Kilow markets La Bagnole as a simple vehicle. There are not a lot of parts to it, including no heating or cooling controls. What you can get is a minimalist dashboard made of the same resinated wood fiber or the Okoumé wood as well, fitted with a screen for battery updates, as well as toggle switches for the horn, wipers, washer fluid, and lights. You can really go all out and get a phone holder so you have your own navigation and tunes at the ready. No need to 3D-print it like you would have to for a Slate Truck.
The vehicle's less simple side comes down to the color choices, of which there are 24. Twelve are solid colors, including quite the array across the rainbow, except for red and purple. Six gradient choices transition between two colors, and then there are the flecked colors reminiscent of a granite countertop, showing up as "Memories" on a page translated from French to English. Match those to steel or alloy rims, and mud guards for a polished look.
A vehicle for all the people, licensed or not
Power for La Bagnole is available in three battery capacities and ranges. Unlicensed drivers in France, likely more in city regions, can purchase two kinds of 28 mph batteries. The smaller of them is 6 kWh with a range of 43.5 miles, and the Long Range is a 12 kWh battery good for 102 miles. Licensed drivers can buy a 12 kWh battery with that same 102-mile range, but with a top speed of 50 mph. Charging can be done from a 220V household outlet, which Kilow says will take about three to five hours for a full charge, depending on the size of the battery.
The accessories are fun as well. Avid campers can order a rooftop tent made by Decathlon, as long as you select a hardtop option. And if you about double the price of the tent, you can also get the camping kit complete with essential items like mugs, a coffee maker, stove and cooking pots, with the most attractive additions of the kit being the pressurized cooler, and pressurized shower. For the business-minded folks, you can also get your company logo added to the side panels, tailgate, and even the hardtop.
Each build takes about three months to complete, with prices ranging from 10,800 to 13,690 euros, which also includes the value-added tax (VAT). That's approximately $11,913 to $15,101 in the U.S. Yet as is the case for many fun vehicles made abroad, Americans will not be getting these little trucks as Kilow focuses sales on France and Europe. If we were to ever land these in the future, though, there could certainly be a case for using these utilitarian cuties across a good part of the country.