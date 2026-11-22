As the average new car price hits unrealistic highs, it only furthers the case for affordable vehicles. To provide some respite for desperate consumers, the Slate Truck no one can seem to stop talking about is coming soon in the U.S., and Italy's friendly but limited Fiat Topolino is breaching America's shores as well. The French, too, have come up with their own little practical, affordable utility EV, although this one is not coming to America. It's called La Bagnole. Points to the brand, Kilow, for the name, which translated to English is actually "the car."

At first glance the little EV looks as if a Jeep and kei truck had a dependable, indestructible love child — indestructible simply because it's French. With the unrealistic expectations established in the "Carnage A Trois" episode of "The Grand Tour," where the trio tested the resilience of French cars in the "French way," by association these cars could be impossible to destroy, no?

The beauty of it is, if La Bagnole is a little destructible and breaks, Kilow has designed repairs to be simple. And even the batteries can be fixed, as they house individually replaceable cells.