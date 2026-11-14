The US Navy Will Retire Its Oldest Active Aircraft Carrier After 52 Years Of Service

The oldest aircraft carrier still in service, the USS Nimitz, was commissioned on May 3, 1975, and it's quite something. Measuring approximately 1,092 feet long, it boasts a crew capacity of about 5,000, and — configuration dependent — it can carry up to 90 aircraft. It's essentially a floating air base, so rather than relying on land-based air fields, the U.S. Navy can deploy the Nimitz and operate jets, helicopters, and the like from its deck instead.

Power is sourced from a duo of Westinghouse A4W nuclear reactors, which themselves power four turbines, enabling speed of up to 30 knots. The major benefit of harnessing nuclear power on ships is that it lets them operate for decades before refueling is required. When refueling is required, though, the process takes years to carry out. A major overhaul of the Nimitz, including nuclear refueling, was finished in 2001, but the entire process took the best part of a decade, including planning.

The reason for the ship's retirement now is simple; Nimitz-class carriers were designed with a 50-year service life, and that's been reached. It should really already be tucked up in retirement, but as its replacement, the USS John F. Kennedy, has been delayed, its service has been extended to March 2027. U.S. law dictates that the Navy must keep a minimum of 11 aircraft carriers in service, so the extension of its service was necessary.