Bandit Tow Companies Are Scamming People In California And Beyond

Getting in a car crash can be stressful enough, and even if no one's injured, your bank account can still feel the pain. But it's not just paying for repairs that can be expensive. The wrecker that conveniently comes along to haul your vehicle away can cost you plenty as well. In fact, that's what bandit towing companies are all about. They prey on accident victims by arriving unsolicited and using high-pressure tactics to get vulnerable drivers to agree to a tow. Next, they essentially hold those rides for ransom through outlandish fees and sky-high charges.

In one especially egregious case, Los Angeles police discovered a bandit towing company running an elaborate scam. One person would first claim to be a crash witness at the scene. The "witness" would claim to have video evidence of the accident and offer to text it to the driver involved. Once the driver passed over their digits, though, someone else would call pretending to be from their insurance company and telling them to use the scammer's truck when it showed up. It all seemed legit right up until the hapless drivers tried to get their vehicles back from those folks. In the LA example, police eventually found about 145 cars that had been illegally impounded. It was yet another case of a towing company ignoring laws meant to help people.

Nor is bandit towing limited to the West Coast. Windy City Jalopniks may be aware of Lincoln Towing Service — aka the Lincoln Park Pirates — a towing company so infamous a 1972 folk song was written about it. More recently, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported that predatory towing claims jumped 89% nationwide in the span from 2022 to 2024.