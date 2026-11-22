Jalopnik has long maintained that the Mazda Miata is the answer to every question. What's the best affordable convertible? Miata. What if you want a fun commuter that's reliable and sips fuel? You should consider a Miata. What if you want a car to take off-road? Surprisingly, the Miata is the answer again. Emme Hall won her class in a Baja race with her off-road modified Miata. It's an excellent sports car, relatively cheap, abundant, and just plain fun. Over four generations, the only only real critique of the venerable roadster is that it's never been particularly quick in a straight line.

But Miata enthusiasts are a crafty bunch, and over the nameplate's 37-year history, their quest for more power has driven the development of camshafts, turbochargers, and, of course, engine swaps. Swaps are not for the faint of heart – they often consume a lot of time and capital — but they are a great way to add power without the complexities of a forced induction setup on the factory engine.

Not all swaps are created equal, though. For example, transplanting an engine from a newer Miata will be easier and cheaper than shoehorning a V8 into the engine bay. However, the V8 will net you way more power for the extra effort and money. There are so many Miata swaps out there — from Honda K24 four-cylinders to Toyota V12s — so we have compiled a helpful a list of engines that go in Miatas, organized from the cheapest and easiest to the most difficult and expensive.