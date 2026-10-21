I Took Buddy The Off Road Miata To A Baja Race...And Won

It's dark o'clock at night somewhere in Baja, California. Three of my Rigid LED lightpods are shining directly onto the rocky, rutted path in front of me, one is pointed straight up to the sky like the Luxor Sky Beam in Las Vegas. My shoulder harness has been rubbing a raw spot on my neck all day, I'm hungry, thirsty, sweaty, tired and I still have many, many miles to go.

"These hills will never end," says my navigator, Robbob Stewart, and it seems he is right. We've been going up and down steep hills for an eternity and we have no idea how much longer we have. After all, we are racing the NORRA 500. There is no pre-running– just a roadbook for dangers and a GPS. This could be over in five minutes or 105 minutes. We legit do not know.

Never mind. I throw Buddy the Off Road Miata into first gear to take full advantage of his 5.38 final drive. The turbo spools and I just let the car do the work. With the welded differential and 29-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires, Buddy billy goats up and over rocks and through ruts, all while keeping a steady uphill pace.

Then, out of the darkness, a man. Just standing on the edge of the road. Is it Jesus? Or Jesús? Why is he here? Am I hallucinating? The path is barely wide enough for the car and he's standing on the edge, a cliff of who knows how many feet mere inches away from him. I lock eyes with the man and for some reason...I wave? He doesn't seem happy or concerned or worried. He just casually watches us go by.

What the actual #*&%?