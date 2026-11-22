Why Warming Up Your Car Unattended Is Illegal In Some States And Cities
As a seasoned driver, you may be aware that some states' roads are more dangerous in winter. Did you also know that four out of five of these states, as well as 27 others, have laws against puffing? No, not that puffing. Puffing, or "car puffing," is a slang term for the ritual of letting your car get warm and toasty before driving off. This is usually accomplished by starting your car and then heading back inside for a bit. The term comes from the telltale puffs of smoke that can be seen coming out of the tail pipe.
The reason behind the laws is rather simple: Those puffs of smoke in the chilly air indicate a running, usually unlocked, vehicle. This makes it an easy target for crime. Someone can jump in and take off in your vehicle in a matter of seconds — not good for anyone involved.
All is not lost for the dedicated puffer, though, as there is an exception to the rule. Vehicles equipped with a remote starter are often exempt from these rules, as a remote start system allows you to keep your vehicle locked and your keys in your pocket.
But it's cold outside
We get it — getting into a cold car sucks. But having your car stolen sucks even more. Even beyond your own personal grief, stolen vehicles are often used in subsequent crimes. Also, items left in your vehicle, such as registration information, can be used for identity theft, and a garage door opener can become easy access into your home. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, "By the end of 2021, just over 100,000 thefts facilitated by keys or key fobs were reported nationally. This total accounts for 11% of vehicle thefts of all types reported in the U.S. in 2021."
Outside of the crime aspect, there are other reasons to avoid puffing and other forms of idling. Cold weather already hurts your gas mileage, and burning gas while you're not moving is only going to make that worse, costing you money in the long term. On the environmental side, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, "It is estimated that idling personal vehicles generate around 30 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) every year," which is roughly the equivalent of adding an additional 5 million vehicles to the roads.
Back in the olden times — sometime after the last horse and buggy but before the first DeLorean — it was common knowledge that you had to let your car warm up before driving it. So, a little puff session before work was thought to be good. That is an outdated notion today, and, in fact, experts such as AAA declare that a modern vehicle only needs a few seconds to warm up. Excessive idle time can stress the engine, as it isn't running at its preferred temperature.
The law and you
Laws against puffing are clear that leaving a running car unattended is a no-no. One pro tip based on this definition is to warm up your car while you are shoveling snow out of the driveway, scraping ice off of the windows, or performing any of the other tasks that make up the unbreakable laws of winter driving. That way, you have an eye on the vehicle and are taking care of your pre-driving chores.
Puffing-specific laws are on the books in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. If you live in one of these states, check your local statutes to see how the law may affect you. One final note to all the EV owners out there: It is recommended that you warm up your vehicles while they're still plugged in, preventing you from burning too much energy.