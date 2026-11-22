As a seasoned driver, you may be aware that some states' roads are more dangerous in winter. Did you also know that four out of five of these states, as well as 27 others, have laws against puffing? No, not that puffing. Puffing, or "car puffing," is a slang term for the ritual of letting your car get warm and toasty before driving off. This is usually accomplished by starting your car and then heading back inside for a bit. The term comes from the telltale puffs of smoke that can be seen coming out of the tail pipe.

The reason behind the laws is rather simple: Those puffs of smoke in the chilly air indicate a running, usually unlocked, vehicle. This makes it an easy target for crime. Someone can jump in and take off in your vehicle in a matter of seconds — not good for anyone involved.

All is not lost for the dedicated puffer, though, as there is an exception to the rule. Vehicles equipped with a remote starter are often exempt from these rules, as a remote start system allows you to keep your vehicle locked and your keys in your pocket.