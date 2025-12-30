These 5 States Have The Most Dangerous Roads In The Winter

We all knew Alaska would be on this list. However, it's not here primarily for the cold — it's the sheer isolation. You could be driving in Alaska for hours without seeing another car on remote gravel and ice roads. If you crash, help could be hours away, and even that's not guaranteed to be due to the weather. If your car breaks down on an Alaskan highway, it's not a matter of inconvenience — it's survival. In regions like Alaska, the huge land mass and low population mean that infrastructure is often poorly maintained, and paramedic response times can be extremely long. Crash victims often succumb because they don't receive proper medical attention during the first 60 minutes (the golden hour), due to paramedics being far away. What should you do if you get stuck in such a situation?

First off, your car is your survival capsule. Do not leave your vehicle unless you can see help in the form of a populated area that's within a short, accessible distance. For warmth, run your car sparingly. Ensure your car's tailpipe isn't blocked by snow, as this can leak deadly carbon monoxide gas into the cabin. A survival bag is a must. Start by packing for warmth and insulation. Next is food and first aid. You'll also want a tow strap and a small shovel in the car. You may also want a bag of kitty litter, which can provide traction if you get stuck in the ice. A portable power bank and a flashlight with extra batteries are next on the list. Finally, get some flares, as these can help paramedics or rescue personnel pinpoint your location in a whiteout.