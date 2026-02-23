3 Things To Consider When You're Shipping A Car In The US

Sometimes life circumstances prompt a big move out of state and across the country. Relocating can be challenging and involve some unfortunate misadventures, like the time when a guy forced a U-Haul moving truck into a parking garage and became tangled in the fire suppression system on the ceiling. There's also your personal vehicle to consider, as it's not always practical to drive it to your new address. There are other times when transporting a car might be necessary, too, such as finding a good deal on a perfect used model — but the seller is located thousands of miles from your home. In either case, you'll want to look into specialized shippers like Nexus Auto Transport.

In terms of cost, there are a variety of factors that affect pricing, most importantly distance. However, according to uShip, the charge for shorter trips is often between $250 and $1,000, with greater distances priced from $500 to over $2,000. But there are some questions to consider before you move forward. What method of transport do you want? What type of insurance coverage does the shipping company offer? And what methods will you use for pickup and drop off?