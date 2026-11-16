'93 Porsche 911 RS Americas Cost Less Than Carrera 2s New, But Collectors Reversed That
Buyers looking to take home a Porsche 911 in 2026 are faced with a big bill, no matter the grade. After all, the 911 is a high-end sports car, not a value-focused commuter. The cheapest way into a 911 today is via the Carrera, which commands $137,850 including its $2,350 destination fee. Expenses quickly swell further up the ladder; the Carrera T demands an additional $12,500, the Carrera S $20,700, while the track-focused GT3 commands an outlay of $238,150.
We test-drove a GT3 RS in 2022 and found it both bewitching and bewildering, so understand this: we appreciate what's on offer at the upper end of the 911 model range, but the GT3 is undeniably expensive. However, Porsche hasn't always positioned its lightweight, performance-oriented 911s at the top of its price ladder.
When the RS America debuted back for the 1993 model year during the 964's reign, it actually sat as the cheapest grade in the whole lineup. It set buyers back $55,525 ($128,411 today), including destination fee, while the Carrera 2 carried an MSRP of $65,715 ($151,978). Sure, it had no more power than a base Carrera 2, but it was about 80 pounds lighter (depending on factory options), had no rear seats, did without much sound deadening, and had a wheel and suspension setup tailored to the track. Fast-forward a few decades, and the pricing picture for these two models has changed.
Collectors flipped the script
Porsche's initial pricing for its RS America and Carrera 2 likely made sense to both the automaker and its customers at the time. After all, the Carrera 2 offered many features the RS America did not, such as power steering, door bins, those rear seats, and a motorized rear spoiler rather than a fixed ducktail spoiler. However, as time progressed, collectors have become increasingly drawn to stripped-down models with more limited runs, like the RS America. Porsche only produced 701 examples of its RS America over two years, and the car's initial $10,000 "discount" is nowhere to be seen today.
Today, Classic tells us that the market benchmark for this model now sits at almost $175,000, a world away from that original $55,525 MSRP, and particularly desirable examples hold list prices exceeding $300,000. That's incredible for what was once considered the value model, even if it's only scratching the surface of what can be commanded by the 964, as evidenced by the 1993 model's $2.8 million market benchmark.
By contrast, the Carrera 2 could not be further from these figures. For example, the benchmark figure provided by Classic for 1993 manual coupes sits at $112,993. Targa and Cabriolets command even less, with benchmark valuations sitting at $93,750.
A closer look at the RS America's specifications
Porsche did not bring its true European market 964 Carrera RS to the U.S., instead introducing the RS America as a way of quenching the U.S.' thirst for a more performance-oriented 911. The new model featured the standard 3.6-liter mill, which for the '93 model year offered 247 horsepower and 228 pound-feet; nothing to shout about today, but plenty enough for the early '90s. It also made use of the Carrera 2's standard G50 5-speed manual transmission, and the only performance-minded option available to buyers of the RS America was a limited-slip differential.
In order to transition the Carrera 2 from comfy cruiser into capable performer, the RS America was equipped with Brembo calipers, an M030 Sports Suspension Package, powered Recaro seats, and 17-inch alloy wheels. After Porsche retired its RS America, other markets benefited from the lightweight 993 Carrera RS and GT2, but North America received neither. It wouldn't be until the 996.2 GT3 (2004 model year debut) that a true lightweight special again arrived on U.S. shores. The 996 is supposedly better than the 993 when it comes to driving characteristics, but ultimately, it's Porsche's earlier air-cooled specials like its RS America and later 993 cars that see collectors reaching deeper into their pockets.