Buyers looking to take home a Porsche 911 in 2026 are faced with a big bill, no matter the grade. After all, the 911 is a high-end sports car, not a value-focused commuter. The cheapest way into a 911 today is via the Carrera, which commands $137,850 including its $2,350 destination fee. Expenses quickly swell further up the ladder; the Carrera T demands an additional $12,500, the Carrera S $20,700, while the track-focused GT3 commands an outlay of $238,150.

We test-drove a GT3 RS in 2022 and found it both bewitching and bewildering, so understand this: we appreciate what's on offer at the upper end of the 911 model range, but the GT3 is undeniably expensive. However, Porsche hasn't always positioned its lightweight, performance-oriented 911s at the top of its price ladder.

When the RS America debuted back for the 1993 model year during the 964's reign, it actually sat as the cheapest grade in the whole lineup. It set buyers back $55,525 ($128,411 today), including destination fee, while the Carrera 2 carried an MSRP of $65,715 ($151,978). Sure, it had no more power than a base Carrera 2, but it was about 80 pounds lighter (depending on factory options), had no rear seats, did without much sound deadening, and had a wheel and suspension setup tailored to the track. Fast-forward a few decades, and the pricing picture for these two models has changed.