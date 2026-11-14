9 Cheaper Alternatives To The Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser is synonymous with toughness and reliability. It is a reputation it has been earning for more than 70 years. Toyota first used the Land Cruiser name in 1954 to describe the small all-wheel-drive truck developed for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. Over the decades, the Land Cruiser has grown more luxurious but never abandoned its rugged roots.

The current 250-series Land Cruiser sold in the U.S. is based on the smaller Prado model sold in other countries. It is not only physically smaller than the 200-series it replaced, but it also has a much lower price tag as well. In 2021, the 200-series Land Cruiser started at a little more than $87,000 with delivery, processing, and handling fees. Today, a new Land Cruiser 1958 starts at $59,775, all fees included. That is a significant price cut for what is still a very capable body-on-frame SUV.

The 2027 Land Cruiser is powered by a hybrid 2.4-liter turbocharged i-Force Max powertrain that produces a combined 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, standard full-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case and crawl control ensures it will get the entire family to the campsite — or the local Whole Foods.

For this list, we wanted to present buyers with a diverse set of alternatives that deliver many of the Land Cruiser's main strengths at a significantly lower price. These include models that prioritize rugged off-road ability, while others focus a bit more on practicality, comfort, and even a dose of luxury. There is something for everyone in this list, and every one of them will save you serious money. Without further ado, here are nine of those alternatives ranked from the most to the least expensive. All the MSRPs cited in this article include handling and destination fees.