BYD Is Combining Solar Energy Storage, Five-Minute Flash Charging, And Robotic Arms For Its New Charging Stations

Despite not selling any cars in the U.S., China's BYD is quietly taking over the EV world. It has surpassed Tesla as the world's largest electric carmaker by global sales, and it's also been hard at work trying to dethrone Tesla as the provider of the world's most advanced EV charging network. Now it's announced the latest big step toward that goal. On Tuesday, BYD announced that it will combine clean solar power, its proprietary Flash Charging tech that uses local energy storage, and robotic arms into one EV charging system.

The core of this system is BYD's Flash Charging, which draws power from the grid like any other EV charging station. Unlike others, though, it stores the electricity in two on-site 185-kilowatt batteries. That stored energy can then be pumped into your EV way quicker than it would be if it were drawing from the grid directly, BYD says.

Each Flash Charger has two connectors, capable of up to 1,500 kW charging if only one is in use, or 1,000 kW if two cars are sharing. For context, Tesla's new V4 Superchargers top out at 500 kW, regular superchargers hit 250 kW, and the fastest DC chargers from Electrify America can do 350 kW. BYD's quoted charge times are 10% to 70% in five minutes, 10% to 97% in nine minutes, and in cold weather, 20% to 97% in 12 minutes given an ambient temperature of minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit.