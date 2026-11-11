DOJ Slaps Lyft With $53 Million Lawsuit For Allegedly Discriminating Against Disabled Riders
The U.S. Department of Justice is suing ride-hailing company Lyft, accusing it of routinely discriminating against people with disabilities in direct violation of federal law. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Lyft and its drivers "routinely refuse to serve" people with disabilities, such as folks who use stowable wheelchairs or ride with service animals. The DOJ also accused the San Francisco–based company of imposing cancellation fees on people who were denied service and charging passengers with disabilities higher fees and unnecessary surcharges.
The Justice Department sought $53 million in damages for the "hundreds, and likely thousands" of customers it said Lyft and its drivers had wronged, and it's the latest in a series of legal actions the government has taken against major ride-hailing companies related to alleged Americans with Disabilities Act violations, according to Reuters. Just last year, the DOJ accused Uber of similar behavior and sought $125 million in damages. Uber says it has since committed to expanding access and improving the experience of riders with disabilities.
The department said Lyft failed to change its policies and practices to prevent this sort of discrimination, and it failed to adequately train drivers and customer service representatives about their obligations under federal law, The New York Times reports. On top of the $53 million in damages for passengers, the government is asking the court to consider a civil penalty against Lyft.
Lyft's problem
Uber, and now Lyft, have disagreed with the allegations vehemently. Here's what Lyft told The Times in a statement:
Discrimination has no place in the Lyft community. We have longstanding policies requiring drivers to accommodate riders who travel with service animals or use foldable mobility devices, and drivers who violate these policies face serious consequences, including permanent deactivation.
It should be noted that Lyft says it is fully cooperating with the Department of Justice through this entire process.
Unfortunately for everyone involved, this is not the first time Lyft has been in hot water over discriminating against folks with disabilities. As The Times points out, the company resolved allegations that its drivers denied services to people who used wheelchairs or walkers in 2020. Admittedly, the scope and penalties were far smaller back then, but it's a big deal nonetheless. Six years ago, it agreed to revise its policies and pay four passengers thousands of dollars in damages, along with a $40,000 civil penalty.