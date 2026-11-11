DOJ Slaps Lyft With $53 Million Lawsuit For Allegedly Discriminating Against Disabled Riders

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing ride-hailing company Lyft, accusing it of routinely discriminating against people with disabilities in direct violation of federal law. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Lyft and its drivers "routinely refuse to serve" people with disabilities, such as folks who use stowable wheelchairs or ride with service animals. The DOJ also accused the San Francisco–based company of imposing cancellation fees on people who were denied service and charging passengers with disabilities higher fees and unnecessary surcharges.

The Justice Department sought $53 million in damages for the "hundreds, and likely thousands" of customers it said Lyft and its drivers had wronged, and it's the latest in a series of legal actions the government has taken against major ride-hailing companies related to alleged Americans with Disabilities Act violations, according to Reuters. Just last year, the DOJ accused Uber of similar behavior and sought $125 million in damages. Uber says it has since committed to expanding access and improving the experience of riders with disabilities.

The department said Lyft failed to change its policies and practices to prevent this sort of discrimination, and it failed to adequately train drivers and customer service representatives about their obligations under federal law, The New York Times reports. On top of the $53 million in damages for passengers, the government is asking the court to consider a civil penalty against Lyft.