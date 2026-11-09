IIHS Founder Warned Drivers About The Dangers Of Speed Almost A Decade Before He Started The Organization: What's Streaming

In "Speed, The Accident Multiplier," a film restored and posted by 16mm Time Machine on YouTube, the on-camera narrator, Sergeant Bruce of the LAPD, explains to viewers that speed is dangerous. He uses charts and figures to show how faster speed increases stopping distances. The biggest takeaway is that the faster you go, the longer it takes to brake, and the more likely the damage to whatever the car hits will be catastrophic. That same messaging carried over into the IIHS organization decades later.

Sgt. Bruce ended the film in a familiar way that you'll find with most of these films: A message about how engaging with these dangers will lead to death. In "Speed," he tells viewers, "Speeding is a two-edged sword. It makes an accident more probable, and at the same time, it makes death more certain." He went on to explain that one out of every three fatal accidents involved a speeding driver, "which means in one out of three cases, a driver took a chance with death and lost."

There are a couple more films Kemper and his organizations had made in 1950 that are also available on YouTube. The next two, or rather four, were uploaded by PeriscopeFilm — specifically, they're two short double-features. The first pairs "Following Too Close" and "Driver Irritations," with the second pairing including "Child Safety" and "Driver or Pedestrian" — with the latter admittedly sounding more like a dangerous game, and that was likely the point. The opening to "Driver or Pedestrian" doesn't mess around either. Within the first minute, a camera follows a man driving a car as Sgt. Bruce tells viewers, "This is a driver..." before cutting to a tombstone, where Sgt. Bruce adds, "...who was a pedestrian. This is how it happened." Quite a way to set the scene.