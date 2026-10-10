What Are The Differences Between The NHTSA And IIHS Safety Tests?

Crashing cars very carefully on purpose is a serious and expensive affair, which is why your favorite car review website or automotive journalist likely leans on formal third-party crash test results for a data-driven perspective on the safety of specific vehicles. That information typically comes from one of two sources. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation — a government body, in other words. It delivers its verdict in the form of vehicle safety ratings between one and five stars. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent nonprofit — i.e., not a government agency — that was born of the auto insurance industry and delivers its own ratings such as Good, Acceptable, Marginal, and Poor. It also crowns top-performing vehicles with the IIHS Top Safety Pick designation.

As we'll cover in a moment, these two organizations are generally trying to get at the same information and largely follow similar approaches in how they get there. In theory, the government has a vested interest in protecting its citizens, and the insurance industry has an obvious incentive to understand how the vehicles they insure hold up in a crash, not to mention how well they protect the premium-paying policyholders inside. Still, the data can be complex, and the results of individual tests even within one testing organization can feel contradictory. So while it's tempting to stop caring and go watch crash tests of Maybachs and Range Rovers you've never seen smashed before, maybe read on and we can try to make some sense of it all.