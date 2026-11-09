Nissan Brings The Patrol Name Back To The U.S. After Nearly 60 Years ... Kind Of
In a move that's either pure nostalgia-bait or an appeal to hardcore off-road nerds, Nissan is bringing the Patrol nameplate back to the U.S. for the first time since 1969. No, Nissan's Armada isn't getting a name change. Don't freak out, Armada faithful. Instead, as a celebration for the Patrol's 75th anniversary, Nissan is bringing the name back as a trim level on its full-size SUV brute.
Called the Armada Patrol Pro-4X, the body-on-frame SUV adds all sorts of neat off-road extras while also not being terribly different from the normal Pro-4X it replaces, save for new Patrol badging on the tailgate, center console, door sills and floor mats. That's what it's all about, baby. There are also a handful of optional extras, like some very tough-looking Nismo-branded rock sliders and a roof rack with an incorporated light bar, that are new for 2027. They can be had along with Nismo's existing 18-inch Axis wheels, which are wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A K03 rubber.
Under the hood, you'll find the same twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 as the cool normal Armada, pumping out 425 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels courtesy of a full-time 4WD system and a locking rear differential. To help keep you out of trouble when you're off-road, the Patrol Pro-4X comes with height-adjustable air suspension, underbody armor, and tow hooks.
On patrol
If you're the type of person who is a real nasty Nissan nerd, or you just love off-roading, perhaps the 2027 Armada Patrol Pro-4X is for you. If that's the case, you've just got to be ready to fork over $81,265, including $2,275 destination. That's no small chunk of change, but it actually undercuts this car's closest rival, the Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro, by $6,855.
I won't lie to ya, I don't completely understand the decision here for Nissan. I mean, Patrol is hardly an established nameplate in the U.S. It only existed here from 1962 to 1969, and it's been gone for a hell of a long time, so I can't imagine there's a ton of nostalgia behind it. I suppose you could point to an appeal to off-roading nerds as a reason for the name addition or perhaps Nissan is getting ready to switch the Armada's name over to Patrol in the U.S., though I sort of doubt that.
Patrol has been a part of Nissan since 1951, so there's obviously a lot of brand heritage behind it. I'm just not sure there's a lot of brand heritage behind it in the U.S. Better late than never, though, and Patrol Pro-4X does sound a bit cooler than just Pro-4X, so who am I to complain?