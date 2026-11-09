Oil Prices Fall As Trump Appears To Lose Will To Keep Fighting Iran War After Republicans Got Their Butts Kicked

So many wonderful things have happened ever since the midterm elections ended with Democrats rolling over Republicans like a Hummer dealing with a pesky PT Cruiser. Many of the worst people in the country are sad, Russell Brand's been convicted, the Tesla Cybertruck got canceled, and now gas oil prices are falling. Not because the oil companies waited to lower prices because they hate Trump but because, as the Wall Street Journal reports, Trump has largely lost his will to fight and likely won't rain hellfire down on Iran like he was talking about before the election. See? Elections have consequences.

On Monday, Brent Crude prices fell below the $95 mark, and at the time of writing, a barrel of Brent can be had for $94.77. West Texas Intermediate, on the other hand, slipped below $90 and is down to $88.21 at the time of writing. And if the WSJ's reporting is accurate, those price drops have come because it's looking less likely that Trump will escalate the war he started without congressional approval now that Democrats control both the House and the Senate:

Oil prices fell sharply Monday, with Brent crude dropping more than 3% to below $95 a barrel after President Trump downplayed the prospect of further U.S. attacks on Iran, even as attacks on Saudi Arabia and fresh incidents involving tankers in the Strait of Hormuz highlighted continuing risks to Middle Eastern oil supplies. ... Trump said in an interview with CNN Sunday that further U.S. strikes on Iran were highly unlikely as long as negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz made progress. His comments followed a sharp decline in oil prices last week as traders assessed the prospects for a diplomatic resolution following the Democratic Party's victory in the U.S. midterm elections.

Saudi Arabia is still dealing with its Houthi problem, and that could always derail a peace deal. Especially since Houthi attacks struck Riyadh, hitting an Aramco administrative building but not killing anyone. Additionally, projectiles hit at least one, if not two ships in the area over the weekend. So there's still more to work on, but these days, we'll take any positive sign we can get.