The Best Rental Car Companies In 2026 According To JD Power

Many auto dealerships have a well-earned reputation for making life difficult for customers, but it doesn't always get easier trying to rent. Whether they're charging customers for breaking the laws of physics or relying on AI scanners to bill $440 for a wheel scuff, rental car agencies obviously have some work to do when it comes to boosting customer satisfaction. The good news is that that seems to be happening.

According to the JD Power 2026 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study, overall customer satisfaction saw some notable improvements over 2025 — especially in two key areas. First, 90% of rental car customers said that, when they arrived at the counter, a vehicle from the class they reserved was waiting for them. That is, they reserved a mid-size sedan and one was there. Getting a bit more detailed, 85% claimed they "were able to pick a specific vehicle within the class they were given." Those figures were up 3 and 5 percentage points, respectively. Meanwhile, the study's average satisfaction score went from 691 in 2025 — on a 1,000-point scale — to 707 this year.

As for what goes into the results, JD Power bases them on ease of rental, pick-up/drop-off, level of trust, vehicle, staff, value for price paid, and digital tools. Those seven "core dimensions" are then weighted in the order they're listed. The outcome for 2026 was that six of 13 agencies finished with above-average scores, led by Enterprise, National, Advantage Rent A Car, Alamo, Sixt, and Hertz. Bringing up the rear were Thrifty and Dollar. Finally, all this data comes from 7,845 survey respondents, all of whom had rented their cars from airport-based rental companies in the span between August 2025 and August 2026.