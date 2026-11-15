The Largest Hummer In The World Has Two Stories And A Full Kitchen
Humans can get very creative when it comes to cars. Take well-known French artist Benedetto Bufalino, for instance, who once turned a Ford Mondeo wagon into a pizza oven. Then there's the Ohio resident who transformed an E-One fire engine into a mobile pub, because why the heck not? Both are fabulous ideas, and certainly worthy of applause, but what happens when you crank the ambition bar up a few more notches?
Well, you'll probably end up with something like this: a Hummer H1 that's two stories high, about the length of a large city bus, and as wide as an average residential swimming pool. Dubbed the X3, it is said to be three times the size of a standard H1, which is already big enough to embarrass the largest production cars ever made. Oh, and at over 130,000 pounds, it's also heavier than a sperm whale.
Inside, you're probably expecting a seat big enough for King Kong, and even a space for him to have a foot spa. Well, that's probably a little too ambitious, but not that far off. You see, the X3 has two floors, and between them there's a lounge, kitchen, and an all-important restroom. This takes the definition of a "man cave" to whole new heights — no pun intended.
The H1 X3 has a very fitting owner
The X3 is the brainchild of Emirati billionaire and recognized car enthusiast Hamad Al Nahyan, also fondly known as the Rainbow Sheikh. He owns one of the largest car collections in the world, mainly consisting of a multitude of bizarre one-off cars, and so is probably the only person crazy enough to conceive something like the X3. It also took a crew of seven around 1.5 years to build.
Access is granted by a retractable staircase located under its body, because imagine trying to haul the door open — that would be pretty difficult even for an army of Arnold Schwarzeneggers, let alone the average human. Climbing up to the first floor, you're greeted by a fully furnished kitchen area with a (presumably) running sink and wood-lined panels. The door to its left opens up into the toilet area, while opposite are the engine room (more on that below) and the stairs heading up to the second floor.
This magnificent 645-square-foot space has 10 comfortable-looking chairs, with panoramic views all around thanks to the humongous windows, and blinds to black out the cabin if a spot of privacy is needed. The driver's cockpit sits at the back of this floor, featuring all manner of buttons that do ... something. There's no conventional steering wheel either, because the vehicle is controlled using a joystick. And to help see beyond its substantial dimensions, there are live camera feeds giving you a view of the outside world.
It's built from the remains of an old military vehicle
A LARC-LX from the U.S. Army fleet, to be precise. It was an amphibious cargo vehicle that did a lot of the gritty work, so the X3 retains its steel hull frame. The one room we're yet to talk about is the engine room: within it sits a quartet of diesel engines, each responsible for powering its own wheel. The wheels are big enough to swallow a human whole (and then some), and the tires supposedly cost $25,000 a pop. The total power output is a staggering 1,000 hp. No surprises there, given how much weight it's moving. Top speed is just 20 mph, again for obvious reasons.
You get a real feel for just how big this thing is when you look at the details, too. Apparently, you need a crane to get beneath the hood, and the X3 also has what seem to be the world's largest windshield wipers. Despite all this, it can actually be driven on public roads, albeit with a police escort, and since this is the Middle East we're talking about, said police cars are probably Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bugattis, and other dream exotics. So, reckon this is the ultimate zombie apocalypse hideout?