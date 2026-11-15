The Largest Hummer In The World Has Two Stories And A Full Kitchen

Humans can get very creative when it comes to cars. Take well-known French artist Benedetto Bufalino, for instance, who once turned a Ford Mondeo wagon into a pizza oven. Then there's the Ohio resident who transformed an E-One fire engine into a mobile pub, because why the heck not? Both are fabulous ideas, and certainly worthy of applause, but what happens when you crank the ambition bar up a few more notches?

Well, you'll probably end up with something like this: a Hummer H1 that's two stories high, about the length of a large city bus, and as wide as an average residential swimming pool. Dubbed the X3, it is said to be three times the size of a standard H1, which is already big enough to embarrass the largest production cars ever made. Oh, and at over 130,000 pounds, it's also heavier than a sperm whale.

Inside, you're probably expecting a seat big enough for King Kong, and even a space for him to have a foot spa. Well, that's probably a little too ambitious, but not that far off. You see, the X3 has two floors, and between them there's a lounge, kitchen, and an all-important restroom. This takes the definition of a "man cave" to whole new heights — no pun intended.