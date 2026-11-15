7 Fuel Sipping Classic Cars For Thrifty Driving Enthusiasts

It might seem anachronistic to chase fuel economy when you're hunting for a classic car. But it's not absurd to want an affordable classic if that's all your wallet can muster. And in that case, it's probably also true that you're hardly itching to shell out for a massive weekly thrashing at the pump. After all, however you define a classic, they tend to be parts-and-labor-costs hungry. At the time of this writing, AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas sits at $4.12, up 36% versus a year ago, when it was $3.04. And in California a gallon of regular will run you $5.87. Ouch.

Plus you've got a pocket humblebrag at the ready wherever you cruise in your fuel-sipping steed. Imagine showing up at a cars and coffee with your vintage ride and telling the assembled dudes (always, always, dudes) that your 1990 Honda CRX gets a combined 40-ish mpg – which torches the fuel economy of most modern cars.

Even if you're not solely chasing fuel economy, you can be frugal and have fun simultaneously. Take, for instance, a merely 23-year-old Mini Cooper S. It gets 31 mpg on the highway and its supercharged 1.6-liter engine can tug you to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. That's not too shabby for a car that Hagerty valuation puts at somewhere between $8,000 and $11,000. It's pretty tough to name another used city ripper that lean on gas and as entertaining to drive.

Well, actually, I'll try. Since the whole reason for this game is to induce debate among Jalopnik readers who live to lambaste our dumb lists.