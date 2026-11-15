Mini Truck Vs. Side-By-Side: What Are The Practical Differences?

You've likely seen those neat little mini trucks from Japan. They're the size of a compact vehicle, but have a bed as long as some full-size pickups. These Kei trucks, as they are called, look like they would be pretty practical for a number of uses.

President Trump was quite smitten with Kei trucks when he saw them in Japan, apparently for the first time, later calling them "really cute." And in a December 2025 Truth Social post, he said that he had "approved" the manufacture of these "tiny" vehicles here. But, as is the case with many of the president's statements, no one is quite sure what that means. Unfortunately, you can't buy a new one for road use in the U.S., but older ones are available thanks to an exception in import laws.

Maybe you're thinking about snagging one of these trucks for your farm, ranch, or construction site and wondering how they compare to those side-by-sides that are made for work. These utility task vehicles (UTVs) also have a bed on the back and are often used to haul small loads around on a worksite. There are several differences. For one thing, you can easily find new UTVs for sale. Their payload and towing capacities are often higher than those of most Kei trucks. They are built more for off-roading, while Kei trucks are built for the street. It really comes down to what your needs are, though.