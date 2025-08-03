Yes, You Can Daily A Side-By-Side UTV — But Only In These States

Polaris loves to brag that its three-wheeled Slingshot is street-legal, so naturally the side-by-side crowd wants in on the commuter fun. And why not let these off-road land boats enjoy some smooth tarmac sailing? The reason: A Slingshot is federally classified as an autocycle, even if it's amazingly unpleasant to wheel around. Conversely, most utility task vehicles (UTVs) are labeled as an off-highway vehicle (OHV). That single bureaucratic checkbox makes all the difference.

Across the United States, lawmakers have carved the rules into three tiers. We will break these down as green, yellow, and red-light states. Twenty green-light states offer a statewide registration path, a pair of yellow-light states dump the decision on local governments, and a longer list of red-light states flat-out prohibit on-road use. If you live in one of the green states, plating your RZR or Maverick can be as simple as adding mirrors, a horn, and liability insurance. Everywhere else, you're looking at county-by-county ordinances, farm-use loopholes, or a hard no.

Before we go any further, here are the green-, yellow-, and red-light states as of July 2025:

Green-light: Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

Yellow-light: Alabama, Colorado, Indiana, Texas