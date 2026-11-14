Every Car Brand That's Made A V10-Powered Sedan

The Volkswagen Phaeton was the first 10-cylinder sedan to break onto the market. It arrived in 2003, designed to elevate Volkswagen's position in the car industry, and Ferdinand Piëch and his team equipped it with all the vital tools to do so. Air suspension, immensely comfortable leather seats, a ridiculously complex A/C system, and a whole host of cool engine options.

The base model came with Volkswagen's weird VR6, which sounds ace and delivers a respectable punch of power — as does the optional 4.2-liter V8. A 3.0-liter direct-injection turbodiesel (TDI) was available in other markets, but for the big spenders, Volkswagen offered both a 6.0-liter W12 and a 4.9-liter V10 TDI. The latter produced 313 horsepower alongside 553 pound-feet of torque – ample for a German luxury sedan at the time.

It wasn't an option that made it to the U.S. market. Instead, Americans received the V8 and W12. Across the pond in the U.K., though, the V10 Phaeton went on sale in early 2003 with a sticker of £57,840, or the equivalent of $95,574 back then. Adjusted for inflation, that comes out to about $175,000 today. Depreciation has really played its part with this forgotten flagship, though, and as a result, prices rarely top £10,000 ($13,480) today. Meanwhile, its W12-powered counterparts regularly trade hands for around $15,000 to $20,000 in the U.S., depending on mileage.

As for what to watch out for, the consensus is just about everything. There was little room in the engine bay, so owners detail that some jobs — like turbocharger replacement — are an engine-out ordeal. That makes work both labor-intensive and not DIY-friendly, and big bills make what is essentially a fancy Passat quite difficult to justify.