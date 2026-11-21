Jay Leno Outlined The Largest Problem With Sports Car Makers Chasing High-End Buyers
While many Americans are struggling to meet their basic needs, automakers are moving further upmarket. Porsche's mid-engined Mission S supercar concept, for example, is aimed at an ultra-wealthy clientele, with an estimated $500,000 starting price for the production model. And Jay Leno has something to say about this.
During an interview with TBPN on YouTube, Leno noted Porsche was "moving upscale" with the Mission S: "They want to be like Ferrari. Sell fewer cars [for] more money to fewer people." In the old days, he said, "A Ferrari had 800 miles and Porsche had 60,000. A Corvette, same thing." And back then, when people used to hold shootouts to find out which car was the fastest, "the only ones that showed up would be Corvette and Porsche. Everybody else just didn't." Nowadays, Leno continued, people "buy a GT3 and [say,] 'I'm putting it away.'" He added, "Porsches have always been expensive, but they're not rare. There's a lot of them around."
And while Leno mentions how someone reasonably financially successful could still aspire to own a Corvette, the lineup has gone fairly upmarket, especially with the ZR1X in the mix — although the ZR1X's starting price of roughly $230,000 is considerably lower than those of most modern Ferraris and Lamborghinis, it's still a pretty expensive automobile.
Leno concluded that this strategy of selling fewer but pricier cars is spreading across the auto industry and, more broadly, the economy as a whole. "You're either Motel 6 or the Four Seasons. ... We have no middle class anymore. And that's the sad thing."
Is Leno right, and what happened to the middle class?
There's no official definition of the middle class, at least not one that's widely agreed upon. The Pew Research Center defines middle-income households as those with an income (adjusted for household size) that's between two-thirds and double that of the U.S. median household income. Upper-income households earn more than double the median, while lower-income households earn less than two-thirds of it. By that measure, 61% of Americans were part of the middle class in 1971, with that share dropping to 51% by 2023.
In fact, the share of household income held by the middle class has fallen in almost every decade since 1970. Middle-income households held 62% of all U.S. household income in 1970, but just 43% in 2022. Upper-income households, meanwhile, saw a massive gain in their share, jumping from 29% to 48%.
The middle-class decline can also be attributed to the pace at which income grew. Inflation-adjusted incomes across all tiers improved between 1970 and 2022, but not at the same rate. Upper-income households saw 78% growth, compared with just 60% for middle-income households. Lower-income folks saw the least growth (55%). In 2024, the median income of an upper-income household was $278,800, versus $115,900 for middle-income and $38,400 for lower-income households, according to Pew's 2026 report. And while upper-income households had 6.8 times the typical income of lower-income households in 2001, that number had risen to 7.3 by 2024.
Wages, income inequality, and the affordability crisis
It's deeply concerning how new car sales are booming for the rich and falling for everyone else. Some of our readers have shared how their finances are holding them back from buying a new car in 2026, and they are certainly not alone.
Perhaps Jay's take on the middle class being nonexistent is a bit of a stretch. But as you can tell, income inequality is real. According to the Economic Policy Institute, between 1979 and 2023, the average annual earnings of the bottom 90% of workers saw cumulative growth of 44%, while the top 0.1% posted staggering growth of 354%. Although Americans earning an hourly wage were getting bigger paychecks than in the '70s, their purchasing power had remained largely unchanged after you factor in inflation, per a 2018 study from Pew. And according to data gathered by Statista, average real wages were down 0.8% in July 2026 compared with January 2021.
No wonder there's an affordability crisis. The data shows that President Trump's repeated claims of it being "fake" and a "hoax" couldn't be further from the truth, and plenty of working families can attest to that.