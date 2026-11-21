While many Americans are struggling to meet their basic needs, automakers are moving further upmarket. Porsche's mid-engined Mission S supercar concept, for example, is aimed at an ultra-wealthy clientele, with an estimated $500,000 starting price for the production model. And Jay Leno has something to say about this.

During an interview with TBPN on YouTube, Leno noted Porsche was "moving upscale" with the Mission S: "They want to be like Ferrari. Sell fewer cars [for] more money to fewer people." In the old days, he said, "A Ferrari had 800 miles and Porsche had 60,000. A Corvette, same thing." And back then, when people used to hold shootouts to find out which car was the fastest, "the only ones that showed up would be Corvette and Porsche. Everybody else just didn't." Nowadays, Leno continued, people "buy a GT3 and [say,] 'I'm putting it away.'" He added, "Porsches have always been expensive, but they're not rare. There's a lot of them around."

And while Leno mentions how someone reasonably financially successful could still aspire to own a Corvette, the lineup has gone fairly upmarket, especially with the ZR1X in the mix — although the ZR1X's starting price of roughly $230,000 is considerably lower than those of most modern Ferraris and Lamborghinis, it's still a pretty expensive automobile.

Leno concluded that this strategy of selling fewer but pricier cars is spreading across the auto industry and, more broadly, the economy as a whole. "You're either Motel 6 or the Four Seasons. ... We have no middle class anymore. And that's the sad thing."