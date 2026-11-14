Is Using Launch Control Hard On Your Car, Especially If You Use It A Lot?

The sheer breadth of ability in modern performance cars is staggering. Take the seventh generation of the monstrous BMW M5. Critics love to point out that the plug-in hybrid super sedan is a bit porky, yet it still hits 60 mph in 3 seconds, pulls 0.98 g on the skidpad, and runs the quarter-mile in under 11 seconds in Car and Driver's testing. When it's done embarrassing sports cars, it'll carry five adults in comfort, and it's wrapped in more tech and safety kit than most of us will ever learn to use.

That kind of performance doesn't come down to silly power and no control. A big part of how heavy machines like the M5 get off the line so violently is launch control. In a combustion car, the system caps the revs while you hold the brake, then distributes power so the tires don't go up in smoke once you let go.

The idea behind launch control is to balance the power delivery with traction, so you can go as fast as possible without spinning the wheels. So, is launch control hard on your car? The short answer is that the system itself isn't.

Every full-throttle start puts a heavy load on the drivetrain, axles, and tires all at once. Do that over and over, and the clutch, transmission, and the rest of the drivetrain take the brunt of it. None of those parts are cheap, so if you've made a habit of launching at every green light, it's worth knowing what it's actually doing to your car.