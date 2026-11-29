Vehicle recalls are not uncommon occurrences, especially not for a company like Ford, which recalled nearly 13 million cars last year. The Ford Pinto's fateful 1978 recall is one of the most infamous in automotive history, though, and it saw the model's reputation go up in flames. That recall came long after the Pinto originally went on sale — it was actually a sales success for the Blue Oval before the recall, selling more than 3 million units over the course of its nine-year production run. But it stands to reason that you might not know about all the various Pintos that were offered because of its marred history.

The Pinto was offered with a couple of different body styles throughout its production cycle, but the most intriguing one never made it to production: the Pinto Sportiva targa. Ford produced a Pinto Sportiva concept car in 1972, which took the compact's frumpy hunchback hatchback design and carved it into a rather good-looking two-seat coupe with a removable roof panel so occupants could feel the wind in their manes. Well, it was 1972, so maybe it would be more accurate to say the occupants could feel the wind in their permed afros? Regardless, the Pinto Sportiva's design was released two decades before one of the most memorable and affordable targas to hit the market, the Honda Civic Del Sol, which came along in 1993.