Exhaust tips are the most visible parts of a car's exhaust system, making them a worthwhile option if you want to personalize your ride without spending a big chunk of cash on a complete aftermarket exhaust setup — especially if you don't want to risk voiding your warranty and ruining the mental peace of your neighbors. Available in different shapes, sizes, materials, and finishes, aftermarket exhaust tips can lend a sportier or more premium appearance to the car they're fitted to.

That said, some believe that in addition to the aesthetic uplift, aftermarket tips can produce a deeper or louder exhaust note, help direct hot exhaust gases away from the rear bumper, and even improve your car's performance by reducing backpressure. What's fact, what's fiction, and do these benefits justify upgrading your car's factory exhaust tips?

The short answer is that aftermarket exhaust tips can offer some practical advantages, but they have next to no impact on performance and only a subtle effect on sound, at best. To understand what you gain from replacing them, it is important to distinguish between the exhaust tip and the components that actually determine how an exhaust system works.