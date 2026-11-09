These Are The Worst Road Trips You've Ever Taken

Right around the turn of the century, my wife and I had to pick up our stepdaughter at Chicago Midway Airport so she could come home after spending Christmas with her bio-dad.

Nothing majorly bad happened to us, but it was a very white-knuckle drive.

A huge blizzard hit in the morning when we were supposed to leave. Bio-dad said her flight still hadn't been canceled, so we set off on our way (early, of course).

What normally would have been a 2-hour trip turned into a 4-hour one. Literally, when we got off the highway at our exit to go to Midway, he calls and says her flight was canceled.

Great!

So we turned around and headed back home. That was a 6-hour trip going about 30 MPH the whole way. That was the worst because I was really tired by then. It was dark by that point, so you really couldn't see anything but the snow coming down. My mind kept seeing cars spin out in front of me, when they weren't.

We made it almost all the way home but got stuck in the middle of the road about 3 miles from home. A nice couple was there in a 4X4 when it happened, so they gave us a push and that got us home.

We did get stuck in the driveway, but that was something to deal with the next day.

I never want to drive 10+ hours in a blizzard ever again!