It might be getting colder outside, but road trips aren't over for the year yet. The busiest driving days are the days around Thanksgiving and Christmas, as people travel to visit loved ones. Some might be just heading across town. Others are driving around the state, while others are traveling across the country. And while the old adage that "it's not about the destination, it's about the journey" might be true, the journey can be crummy. What's the worst road trip you've ever taken?

Plenty of things can spoil a long drive. Snow is on the way in the next few months, and that's always something to look out for, but with hurricane season winding down, you can still get caught in a torrential downpour or an early winter storm with lots of non-frozen water. Never underestimate how dangerous precipitation can be out on the road. I learned that lesson the hard way while driving across Pennsylvania before the start of a fall semester in college. It was raining so hard that I couldn't see beyond my hood. The curtain of water made visibility so poor that I had to pull over beneath an underpass for shelter.