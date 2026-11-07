1970 Chevy Chevelle Malibu For Sale With 8,000 Miles Shown Pairs 555 Big-Block V8 And 6-Speed Stick

If you've got a big wad of cash burning a hole in your pocket, and you are looking for a way to celebrate being American right now, buddy, I've got the perfect car for you. For sale currently on Bring A Trailer is an absolutely gorgeous 1970 Chevy Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe, and it's calling your name, my fellow countryman.

Of course, this is no ordinary Chevelle Malibu. While it won't appeal to the purists among us, restomod muscle car fans should certainly take note. Under the high-rise cowl hood of this beast is a Keith Black 555 cubic inch (9.1 liters for the Europeans out there) V8, and it's bolted to a Richmond six-speed manual transmission. If you want an automatic, you're barking up the wrong tree. Power is then sent to a 12-bolt Positraction rear axle, and while there's no word on what sort of power it's putting down, you can pretty safely assume that it's a lot.

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Other go-fast (and slow-down) bits include Wilwood disc brakes at all four corners, Hotchkis suspension components, QA1 coilovers, an aluminum fuel cell, Hooker headers, electric exhaust cutouts and 18″ Budnik billet wheels, which certainly will not be to everyone's taste. Luckily, they'll be quite easy to swap out, and the rest of the exterior is pretty tastefully done with black paint, white rally stripes, and SS 454-style badging.

On the inside, you'll find Procar front bucket seats, a factory-style rear bench, AutoMeter gauges, and an aftermarket stereo that looks straight out of 2002 with a trunk-mounted CD changer. Continuing with bad wheel choices, the steering wheel could probably use a change as well.