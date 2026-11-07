1970 Chevy Chevelle Malibu For Sale With 8,000 Miles Shown Pairs 555 Big-Block V8 And 6-Speed Stick
If you've got a big wad of cash burning a hole in your pocket, and you are looking for a way to celebrate being American right now, buddy, I've got the perfect car for you. For sale currently on Bring A Trailer is an absolutely gorgeous 1970 Chevy Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe, and it's calling your name, my fellow countryman.
Of course, this is no ordinary Chevelle Malibu. While it won't appeal to the purists among us, restomod muscle car fans should certainly take note. Under the high-rise cowl hood of this beast is a Keith Black 555 cubic inch (9.1 liters for the Europeans out there) V8, and it's bolted to a Richmond six-speed manual transmission. If you want an automatic, you're barking up the wrong tree. Power is then sent to a 12-bolt Positraction rear axle, and while there's no word on what sort of power it's putting down, you can pretty safely assume that it's a lot.
Other go-fast (and slow-down) bits include Wilwood disc brakes at all four corners, Hotchkis suspension components, QA1 coilovers, an aluminum fuel cell, Hooker headers, electric exhaust cutouts and 18″ Budnik billet wheels, which certainly will not be to everyone's taste. Luckily, they'll be quite easy to swap out, and the rest of the exterior is pretty tastefully done with black paint, white rally stripes, and SS 454-style badging.
On the inside, you'll find Procar front bucket seats, a factory-style rear bench, AutoMeter gauges, and an aftermarket stereo that looks straight out of 2002 with a trunk-mounted CD changer. Continuing with bad wheel choices, the steering wheel could probably use a change as well.
Fresh as hell
While the Chevelle's original miles are unknown, according to the Bring A Trailer listing, just 8,000 miles are shown on the dashboard, and the Nevada-titled Chevy has been in the seller's family since his father bought it in 1990. All in all, it looks to be in rather good condition. The only real flaw of note mentioned in the listing is some cracking in sections of the paint finish. From more than a foot away, this baby is minty inside and out.
That 555 V8 was installed sometime between 2001 and 2005, according to the listing, and it breathes through a Holley 1050-cfm carb and a Weiand polished aluminum intake manifold. The transmission that sits behind it was installed a bit earlier, in 2000.
One of my favorite details about this car has to be the custom-made six-speed shifter, which looks mean as hell. It almost seems to be milled from a solid piece of metal, and it sticks out of a rubber shift boot mounted to the floor with "555" and "SS" written on it. Like the rest of this Chevelle Malibu, it looks the business.
If this is all speaking to you, then I suggest heading over to Bring A Trailer, because you've got until November 11 and about 1:45 p.m. to place your bid. Is 11/11 going to be your lucky day? I think so.