What Car Deserves A Cool Restomod?
We all love a Porsche 911 by Singer, don't we folks? Or the alluring Renault R17 concept, with its 1970s styling updated for a new millennium? There's all sorts of ways to turn an expensive old car into a very expensive old car and create something new and appealing for the next generation. That brings us to our Question of the Day: If that one nagging problem with most restomods (needing boatloads of money) was thrown out the window, what car do you think deserves a cool restomod treatment?
Rizz at any speed
My pick should be obvious, but I'm going with the poor man's Porsche. Move over Singer, I believe the humble air-cooled Chevrolet Corvair is the next car to deserve a pricy overhaul. I'd prefer it in convertible form, naturally, and in the sporty Monza trim. There are so many surviving examples of the Corvair still in existence that to chop one up would not be considered sacrilege. Add LED lights, a decent suspension, and hell, we could even drop a modern Porsche boxer engine for a little extra naturally aspirated oomph.
The Corvair got a bad rap in the book "Unsafe At Any Speed" by Ralph Nader, which launched creation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but real car dudes and dudettes know the Corvair is an incredible car. It's time to take it back and make what was once cheap and shunned into a modern technological marvel of class and sophistication. All I need is a couple hundred grand to make it happen.