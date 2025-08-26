What Car Deserves A Cool Restomod?

My pick should be obvious, but I'm going with the poor man's Porsche. Move over Singer, I believe the humble air-cooled Chevrolet Corvair is the next car to deserve a pricy overhaul. I'd prefer it in convertible form, naturally, and in the sporty Monza trim. There are so many surviving examples of the Corvair still in existence that to chop one up would not be considered sacrilege. Add LED lights, a decent suspension, and hell, we could even drop a modern Porsche boxer engine for a little extra naturally aspirated oomph.

The Corvair got a bad rap in the book "Unsafe At Any Speed" by Ralph Nader, which launched creation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but real car dudes and dudettes know the Corvair is an incredible car. It's time to take it back and make what was once cheap and shunned into a modern technological marvel of class and sophistication. All I need is a couple hundred grand to make it happen.