These Risky Car Purchases Ended Up Being Way More Reliable For Our Readers Than Most People Would Assume

Somehow, despite buying a used 2006 Ducati Monster with more than 20,000 miles on the odometer and having done no pre-purchase inspection, my bike ended up being pretty darn reliable. I had a feeling it would be based on the way the previous owner had cared for and modified it, and they'd clearly loved riding it, but other than replacing the front fork seals, I didn't have to do any work to it the entire time I lived in the Los Angeles metro area. Ducati may be the Ferrari of motorcycles, but it sure didn't feel like it based on running costs.

If you know motorcycles, you know that's because Ducati Monsters are pretty darn reliable. Non-motorcycle people tend to see the bright paint, wild styling, and Italian heritage and assume Monsters are in the shop just as often as an '80s Lamborghini. That got me thinking — surely, I can't be the only one who's owned vehicles that ended up being more reliable and cheaper to own than other people tend to assume.

So I asked for your examples, and boy, let me tell you. I did not need the encouragement some of your stories are giving me. Despite the horror stories, part of me wants to replace the Fiat with a BMW i8, and I'm going to have to get incredibly lucky if I'm going to pull that off without ruining my finances. But that doesn't mean I didn't enjoy the encouragement. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.