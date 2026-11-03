I Only Want The Gorgeous Mid-Engine BMW Sports Car Because I Care About Saving The Planet, Sir, I Promise

As we all do occasionally, I found myself browsing BMW i8 listings over the weekend. A clean i8 passed me on the road, and it looked so good, I had to check prices. I mean, we're talking about a mid-engine sports car with butterfly doors and a sweet carbon-fiber chassis, so they can't be that cheap. But the engine's essentially the same three-cylinder that's found in a Mini, and there's no manual, so they can't be that expensive.

The cheapest BMW i8 I could find with a clean title is listed for $33,299, or what those of us in the business call "the danger zone." That's juuuust cheap enough that a normal person could convince themselves it's a good idea to buy a depreciated luxury car, only to get hit with huge bills. Obviously, a normal person should never buy a heavily depreciated, low-volume German car that's incredibly complicated and already more than a decade old. Me, though? I think I might replace my Fiat 500e with an i8 when the lease is up.

Obviously, since the Fiat is a coupe, and I'm never having kids, it makes sense that I'd replace one coupe with another, but you're probably assuming I want the BMW i8 because it's a gorgeous mid-engine sports car that I can buy at an affordable price. That's incorrect. You see, I actually want the beautiful BMW with the carbon-fiber chassis because I'm a good person who cares about the environment. Yes, it offers great balance and agile handling in a comfortable, daily drivable package that looks like an exotic, but I need you to believe I only want the BMW i8 so I can help save the planet.