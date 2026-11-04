What Risky Car Purchase Ended Up More Reliable Than People Usually Assume?

A long time ago, one of my exes left town for the weekend, and I decided to entertain myself that Saturday with a visit to the nearby motorcycle dealer. I'd been slowly saving up for a bike and just wanted to take a look. Except I didn't just look. They had a bright red 2006 Ducati Monster 620 in the showroom with a price tag on it that read "$2,500." If I'd waited only a few minutes, I would have lost the bike to another customer, but I pulled the trigger just in time and became a Ducati owner.

It wasn't just a Ducati Monster. The '06 models still had the old, round headlight, and the previous owner had put an Arrow carbon fiber dual exhaust on there before selling it. With the meticulous nature with which the cables were all zip-tied, and as clean as it looked, I could tell the previous owner had cared about their bike a lot. They must have loved it, too, because they clearly rode it all the time. The $2,500 Ducati that I bought on a whim became mine with 22,500 miles on the odometer didn't end up as a total disaster.