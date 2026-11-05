These Are The Recessionmobiles You Want Automakers To Build

By Amber DaSilva
Woman in casual wear riding an electric bike to go for work in city. Nazar_ab/Getty Images
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Folks, it sure feels like we're trapped in the belly of a terrible machine and the machine is bleeding to death. The AI bubble threatens to pop and take the global economy with it, war with Iran is unending, we've heard it all before — the old world dying, the new one struggling to be born, yadda yadda. But even in the worst of times, we've all got to go to work and buy our groceries and take the kids to school, so we need cars that can ferry us through the time of monsters. 

That's why, earlier this week, I asked you all what recessionmobiles automakers should build to get us through the next once-in-a-lifetime global financial crisis. Your answers took inspiration from all sorts of sections of the automotive world, from the oil embargo of the '70s to the very modern segment of electrically aided micro mobility. Let's dive in and see what you suggested. 

A sedan for 20 U.S. Dollars

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: In this photo provided by General Motors, the curtain falls to unveil the new 2013 Chevrolet Malibu at the New York International Auto Show Wednesday, April 20, 2011 in New York City. Chevrolet announced the Malibu ECO model will deliver an estimated fuel economy of 26 city/38 highway - making it the most fuel-efficient Chevrolet midsize vehicle ever. Sales of the new Malibu begin in early 2012. (Photo by Emile Wamsteker/General Motors via Getty Images) Handout/Getty Images

Midsize sedans that start in the low $20s and end around $30 fully loaded. In a lot of trim levels, with manual transmissions and optional "big" engines that can be paired with those manuals as well. Wagon versions, coupe versions, AWD for those who want to pay an extra $1k. I miss the golden era of the family sedan from '00-'10.

Submitted by: cintocrunch1

E-mobility

Bike e bicycle with Charging Battery in Green City Street. Bike Share System. Bike Rental Service. by: Mariana Serdynska Mariana Serdynska/Shutterstock

We're already seeing it; e-bikes and e-scooters. Once we're all unemployed, and fuel goes to $8/gallon, it will be the only way we can afford to get around.

Submitted by: potbellyjoe

Efficiency over all

TOKYO, JAPAN - April 8, 2023: A Honda Insight ZE1 hybrid car parked in central Tokyo. by: Ned Snowman Ned Snowman/Shutterstock

A recession coinciding with high fuel prices, or a possible physical shortage of fuel? The smallest and most efficient vehicles possible. 

Submitted by: Bernie's Mother

Cars that cost the same, but give you less

GARDENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A Slate Auto SUV is displayed at the Slate Auto design studio on September 04, 2026 in Gardena, California. Slate Auto, a Jeff Bezos-backed startup, says its $24,950 bare-bones electric pickup and SUV models could begin reaching customers in December 2026, with more deliveries expected throughout 2027, after receiving more than 180,000 refundable deposits and over 10,000 nonrefundable preorders. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It's say just take the physically smaller half of every manufacturer's current lineup and add an actual base model trim that does away with the infotainment system, every ADAS feature, and leather/fake-leather seats, etc. Probably would've trim off much from the MSRP, but at least then there might be some new cars I'd actually consider buying.

Submitted by: Chase

"Automakers should sell me a Slate, but for more money" is certainly a unique take. 

The Chevy Bolt

COLMA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: A logo is displayed on a Chevrolet Bolt EV that sits on the sales lot at Stewart Chevrolet on April 25, 2023 in Colma, California. Chevrolet announced plans to phase out production of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles as the company paves the way for a new generation of electric vehicles. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Chevy: Waving their hands around pointing at the Bolt which starts at 28k before incentives and seats four comfortably, with hatchback versatility and lifestyle-suggestive crossover styling, impervious to oil price swings caused by various international conflicts 

Submitted by: Chris

Ron Paul It's Happening Dot Gif

Tashkent, Uzbekistan - February 14, 2025: Battery electric city car BYD Seagull in the city street. Darthart/Getty Images

I think that the rest of the world should be building cheap EVs, saving a ton of money on fuel, and being extremely demonstrative about it.

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

Cheap simple cars

Kokomo - Circa September 2021: Chevrolet Spark display. Chevy is a division of GM and offers the Spark as a low-cost car with highway mileage up to 38 mpg. by: Jonathan Weiss Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

Every domestic manufacturer should offer basic subcompact 2-door and compact 4-door cars with a non-turbo 3 or 4 cylinder manual transmissions and a compact regular-cab 3 or 4-cylinder pickup truck and price them at $15,000 or below.

Imagine the possibilities if there was that much competition in the compact car and truck market. People say small cars and trucks don't sell in America, but they will if they're priced correctly.

Submitted by: Anonymous II: The Sequel

Model T 2: Judgment Day

1960s LINE OF 1920s MODEL T AND 1930s MODEL A FORD AUTOMOBILES ON GRAVEL ROAD IN SOUTHWEST USA Dreammedia/Getty Images

2 words, Light and Cheap. Make something that doesn't weigh 2 tons to start. Bring back 4 cylinder non turbo cars that don't need 300+hp just to get up to highway speed. As others have said, the Maverick and Slate have shown there's a market for basic transportation. We need a modern Model T, not another Expedition.

Submitted by: Drg84

I still miss my Scion sometimes

Vinnytsia, Ukraine; May 21, 2025. Japanese coupe Scion TC at the city street. Luxury sport coupe Scion TC at the parking. Front right view. Best Auto Photo/Shutterstock

Budget sub-brands. GM had Saturn, and Toyota had Scion. Toyota could take advantage of economies of scale to resurrect Scion as a budget-friendly, hybrid only brand. Use the Prius and Camry platforms and put quirky, boxy bodies on them for maximum utility. 

Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D

The Honda Fit

Zurich Auto Show, Switzerland, October 31, 2025. New Honda Jazz subcompact hybrid displayed at the Auto Zurich car show. Wide angle, front view Octavian Lazar/Shutterstock

The base price for a 2027 Honda Fit in Japan is ¥1,806,200 = $11,394.47 USD.

The AWD version starts at ¥2,026,200 = $12,777.67 USD.

Submitted by: Pinkerton9

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