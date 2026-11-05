These Are The Recessionmobiles You Want Automakers To Build
Folks, it sure feels like we're trapped in the belly of a terrible machine and the machine is bleeding to death. The AI bubble threatens to pop and take the global economy with it, war with Iran is unending, we've heard it all before — the old world dying, the new one struggling to be born, yadda yadda. But even in the worst of times, we've all got to go to work and buy our groceries and take the kids to school, so we need cars that can ferry us through the time of monsters.
That's why, earlier this week, I asked you all what recessionmobiles automakers should build to get us through the next once-in-a-lifetime global financial crisis. Your answers took inspiration from all sorts of sections of the automotive world, from the oil embargo of the '70s to the very modern segment of electrically aided micro mobility. Let's dive in and see what you suggested.
A sedan for 20 U.S. Dollars
Midsize sedans that start in the low $20s and end around $30 fully loaded. In a lot of trim levels, with manual transmissions and optional "big" engines that can be paired with those manuals as well. Wagon versions, coupe versions, AWD for those who want to pay an extra $1k. I miss the golden era of the family sedan from '00-'10.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
E-mobility
We're already seeing it; e-bikes and e-scooters. Once we're all unemployed, and fuel goes to $8/gallon, it will be the only way we can afford to get around.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Efficiency over all
A recession coinciding with high fuel prices, or a possible physical shortage of fuel? The smallest and most efficient vehicles possible.
Submitted by: Bernie's Mother
Cars that cost the same, but give you less
It's say just take the physically smaller half of every manufacturer's current lineup and add an actual base model trim that does away with the infotainment system, every ADAS feature, and leather/fake-leather seats, etc. Probably would've trim off much from the MSRP, but at least then there might be some new cars I'd actually consider buying.
Submitted by: Chase
"Automakers should sell me a Slate, but for more money" is certainly a unique take.
The Chevy Bolt
Chevy: Waving their hands around pointing at the Bolt which starts at 28k before incentives and seats four comfortably, with hatchback versatility and lifestyle-suggestive crossover styling, impervious to oil price swings caused by various international conflicts
Submitted by: Chris
Ron Paul It's Happening Dot Gif
I think that the rest of the world should be building cheap EVs, saving a ton of money on fuel, and being extremely demonstrative about it.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Cheap simple cars
Every domestic manufacturer should offer basic subcompact 2-door and compact 4-door cars with a non-turbo 3 or 4 cylinder manual transmissions and a compact regular-cab 3 or 4-cylinder pickup truck and price them at $15,000 or below.
Imagine the possibilities if there was that much competition in the compact car and truck market. People say small cars and trucks don't sell in America, but they will if they're priced correctly.
Submitted by: Anonymous II: The Sequel
Model T 2: Judgment Day
2 words, Light and Cheap. Make something that doesn't weigh 2 tons to start. Bring back 4 cylinder non turbo cars that don't need 300+hp just to get up to highway speed. As others have said, the Maverick and Slate have shown there's a market for basic transportation. We need a modern Model T, not another Expedition.
Submitted by: Drg84
I still miss my Scion sometimes
Budget sub-brands. GM had Saturn, and Toyota had Scion. Toyota could take advantage of economies of scale to resurrect Scion as a budget-friendly, hybrid only brand. Use the Prius and Camry platforms and put quirky, boxy bodies on them for maximum utility.
Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D
The Honda Fit
The base price for a 2027 Honda Fit in Japan is ¥1,806,200 = $11,394.47 USD.
The AWD version starts at ¥2,026,200 = $12,777.67 USD.
Submitted by: Pinkerton9