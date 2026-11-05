These Are The Recessionmobiles You Want Automakers To Build

Folks, it sure feels like we're trapped in the belly of a terrible machine and the machine is bleeding to death. The AI bubble threatens to pop and take the global economy with it, war with Iran is unending, we've heard it all before — the old world dying, the new one struggling to be born, yadda yadda. But even in the worst of times, we've all got to go to work and buy our groceries and take the kids to school, so we need cars that can ferry us through the time of monsters.

That's why, earlier this week, I asked you all what recessionmobiles automakers should build to get us through the next once-in-a-lifetime global financial crisis. Your answers took inspiration from all sorts of sections of the automotive world, from the oil embargo of the '70s to the very modern segment of electrically aided micro mobility. Let's dive in and see what you suggested.