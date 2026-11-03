What Recessionmobile Should Automakers Build?

Folks, it certainly feels like there's a recession right around the corner. The AI stocks are tumbling, nothing else in the economy is doing anything, we're teetering on the edge of an auto debt crisis — things are bad. But, no matter how broke we all get, we all still have to get to work. That brings us to the topic of today's question: What recession-mobiles should automakers start building?

A good recessionmobile should be practical, reliable, and most importantly economical. Think the Cruze and Focus of the post-recession era, cars that just get you from point A to poitn B without pretending to do anything more. We've all got places to get to, and we all want to do that for as little cash as possible — especially with fuel prices where they are. What should automakers start designing now, so they're ready to hit the market with new cost-effective products when everything hits the fan?