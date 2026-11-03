What Recessionmobile Should Automakers Build?
Folks, it certainly feels like there's a recession right around the corner. The AI stocks are tumbling, nothing else in the economy is doing anything, we're teetering on the edge of an auto debt crisis — things are bad. But, no matter how broke we all get, we all still have to get to work. That brings us to the topic of today's question: What recession-mobiles should automakers start building?
A good recessionmobile should be practical, reliable, and most importantly economical. Think the Cruze and Focus of the post-recession era, cars that just get you from point A to poitn B without pretending to do anything more. We've all got places to get to, and we all want to do that for as little cash as possible — especially with fuel prices where they are. What should automakers start designing now, so they're ready to hit the market with new cost-effective products when everything hits the fan?
I think we all need Cubs
I think, for this try at a recession, we've got to give it up on the whole idea of four-wheeled transportation. We've tried it, and cars are just too much to move around for the one or two people aboard. Plus, when we're all broke, we won't exactly be making Costco hauls — who needs all the cargo space of a Traverse? The Honda Cub is the vehicle we all need, but other companies should try their hand at it too. Give us a Suzuki, a Triumph, a Toyota version of tiny, efficient transportation.
I think more companies should make Super Cubs for the recession, but what do you think? Leave your responses in the comments below, and I'll pick my favorites out later this week. Bonus points for some real in-depth reasoning as to why you think your pick would be the ideal vehicle for getting us all through the next once-in-a-lifetime financial crisis.