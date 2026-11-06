This Shocking 1997 Ford Ranger EV On Bring A Trailer Is A Splash From The Past

Some may remember the ultra-rare electric Chevy S-10, which was basically an S-10 pickup with GM EV1 running gear. We've seen some versions of the Ranger with an electric shock treatment as well, but not in the cool flareside version known as the Splash. And while it's typically a bad idea to mix electricity and water, this custom EV-converted 1997 Ford Ranger Splash currently for sale on Bring a Trailer is the exception to that rule.

Its bright Canary Yellow paint was an original color for this sporty take on the classic small truck, not a flashy add-on. The original 3.0-liter V6 is gone, replaced with a conversion from Electric Vehicles of America. The Advanced D.C. Motors FB1-4001A motor makes somewhere between 18 and 30 horsepower, a significant downgrade from the original 140 or so from the V6. I know from experience that the V6 wasn't exactly fast, either, so hopefully the instant electric torque makes up for some of the lost power.

The retention of the original five-speed manual transmission is also a nice touch. We've seen this before in EV swaps into vehicles not intended for EV swaps as an easy way to connect the electric motor to the original driveline. According to the instructions taped to the dashboard, there is no clutch, so you just start it in a low gear, then shift to whatever gear best matches your speed. The factory cupholders are still there (which I know from experience will still let your drinks tip over when going around corners at even a moderate speed), and there are three gauges for battery volts (power usage), amps (how much power is left), and a level of charge gauge. There's also a warning light for a hot motor and and on/off switch for the 1,500-watt electric heater, since there's no internal combustion engine to generate heat anymore.