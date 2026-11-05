U.S. Acura Dealers Are Now Selling 3,000 Factory Reproduction Parts For Your OG NSX

News about Honda making and selling new reproduction parts for the first-generation NSX has been brewing for more than a year now, but it's finally, actually here. The Honda Heritage Parts program launched in Japan back in April but is now making its way stateside. The automaker announced Monday that more than 3,000 Genuine Honda Reproduction Parts for its first-ever supercar are now available for purchase at Acura dealerships across the U.S. and via the online Honda DreamShop. There are apparently plans for "future expansion" of the program, as well.

The American Honda Motor Co. hasn't released a master list of all 3,000 parts being offered, but taking a quick gander at the program's Japanese webpage shows a wide range of stuff available. You can get a camshaft for the yen equivalent of about $850, an accelerator pedal assembly costs $340, and the car's entire V6 cylinder block can be had for around $6,300. If you're a fan looking for some merch-type items, a little armrest emblem that says "NSX DOHC VTEC" on it and the Japanese NSX owner's manual go for about $40 and $60, respectively.