U.S. Acura Dealers Are Now Selling 3,000 Factory Reproduction Parts For Your OG NSX
News about Honda making and selling new reproduction parts for the first-generation NSX has been brewing for more than a year now, but it's finally, actually here. The Honda Heritage Parts program launched in Japan back in April but is now making its way stateside. The automaker announced Monday that more than 3,000 Genuine Honda Reproduction Parts for its first-ever supercar are now available for purchase at Acura dealerships across the U.S. and via the online Honda DreamShop. There are apparently plans for "future expansion" of the program, as well.
The American Honda Motor Co. hasn't released a master list of all 3,000 parts being offered, but taking a quick gander at the program's Japanese webpage shows a wide range of stuff available. You can get a camshaft for the yen equivalent of about $850, an accelerator pedal assembly costs $340, and the car's entire V6 cylinder block can be had for around $6,300. If you're a fan looking for some merch-type items, a little armrest emblem that says "NSX DOHC VTEC" on it and the Japanese NSX owner's manual go for about $40 and $60, respectively.
Reproduction parts for other Hondas are coming
The O.G. NSX (known to Honda nerds as the NA1 and NA2) was branded in America as an Acura and was sold from model years 1991 to 2005, and the newly produced parts apply to NSXs across that entire production run. The program is called Honda Heritage Parts, by the way, not Honda NSX Heritage Parts, which means reproduced parts for other classic Hondas are almost certainly coming in the future.
From Acura's press release: "Honda Heritage Parts was created to help our customers enjoy their classic Acura and Honda performance models, and it's appropriate that we begin with an iconic model like the first-generation Acura NSX," said American Honda executive vice president Mamadou Diallo (though the emphasis is mine). As the owner of a 2004 S2000 that could definitely use some rejuvenation here and there, hopefully that's the next Honda to get the Heritage Parts treatment.