Honda Gives Cult Of First-Gen NSX Owners Reason To Rejoice By Creating Japan-Based Restoration Program

Honda understands the value that the NSX delivered as a halo car for the brand. A mid-engine, high-revving six-banger that posted a 0-to-60-mph time under six seconds? Pretty tasty, back in the days of dialup modems! Combined with the head-turning design, reliability borrowed from the Accord, and a respectable record at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1990s, the first-gen NSX initially attracted attention and later earned devotion.

The 270-hp 3.0-liter V6 engine (with VTEC!) might seem unimpressive these days, but don't forget that the 1991 NSX tipped the scales at a mere 3,000 pounds, the same ballpark as a Porsche 911 or Ferrari 348 from the same era. It was a legit sports car that you could really get into, on a track or a twisty road, but because it was a Honda, you could drive it to work every day. No less an enthusiast than Ayrton Senna took a personal interest in the NSX and its refinement.

The market for this type of usable sports car is dwindling, and in any case, Honda never produced or sold the NSX in big numbers. That actually makes it perfect for this new restoration-and-parts program, as the company is likely to have plenty of loyal customers sign up to keep their cult supercars on the road forever.