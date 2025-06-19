Honda Gives Cult Of First-Gen NSX Owners Reason To Rejoice By Creating Japan-Based Restoration Program
Ever since it first hit the market in the early 1990s, the Acura NSX (Honda NSX outside North America and Hong Kong) has inspired a weird mix of cultish devotions and fierce debate. Oldsters will steadfastly refuse to label it a supercar, reserving that lofty sobriquet for proper Ferraris and Lamborghinis. Millennials, on the other hand, adore the first-generation NSX, correctly admiring it for its combination of performance, styling, and versatility.
I always thought it was sort of a normcore supercar, but over the years I've developed a genuine affection for the NSX and think it truly stands out in sports car history, not least because it compelled the Italians and Germans to up their games. When Honda rebooted the NSX 2016, I gave props where props were due. The NSX community now has additional reason to rejoice, as Honda just announced that it's going to offer a Japan-based restoration program for the first-gen cars, vintage examples of which are now 35 years old.
Honda is also committing to supplying parts
Automakers and their suppliers generally commit to supporting vehicle models with parts once production ends, but after a while, owners have to fend for themselves. Honda just announced, however, that the company is going to provide parts for discontinued models for longer than normal, labeling these components "genuine compatible parts." The NSX will be the first model to get this treatment, starting in 2026, with others to follow.
It sounds like this is going to be a relatively bespoke process, with Honda lending its stamp of approval to various ways of producing replacement parts, ranging from traditional supplier sourcing to newer techniques, such as 3D printing. In the end, Honda will take responsibility for backstopping the quality of the parts. The carmaker also said that it will end an NSX restoration program that has been in place since 1993 so that the car can serve as the test case for both a new service and the "compatible" parts program.
Great branding for an increasingly small but insanely loyal slice of the market
Honda understands the value that the NSX delivered as a halo car for the brand. A mid-engine, high-revving six-banger that posted a 0-to-60-mph time under six seconds? Pretty tasty, back in the days of dialup modems! Combined with the head-turning design, reliability borrowed from the Accord, and a respectable record at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1990s, the first-gen NSX initially attracted attention and later earned devotion.
The 270-hp 3.0-liter V6 engine (with VTEC!) might seem unimpressive these days, but don't forget that the 1991 NSX tipped the scales at a mere 3,000 pounds, the same ballpark as a Porsche 911 or Ferrari 348 from the same era. It was a legit sports car that you could really get into, on a track or a twisty road, but because it was a Honda, you could drive it to work every day. No less an enthusiast than Ayrton Senna took a personal interest in the NSX and its refinement.
The market for this type of usable sports car is dwindling, and in any case, Honda never produced or sold the NSX in big numbers. That actually makes it perfect for this new restoration-and-parts program, as the company is likely to have plenty of loyal customers sign up to keep their cult supercars on the road forever.