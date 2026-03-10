Honda's New U.S. Heritage Program Stars With Reproduction NSX Parts

Way back in June of 2025, Honda announced it would start producing new parts for some of its coolest vintage cars. First on the list was the first-generation NSX, but North American owners of the Acura supercar didn't get to enjoy the news yet, as the program was only for Japan at first. Now, though, Honda is fixing that by making Honda Heritage Parts available through U.S. dealerships.

The Heritage Parts line falls under Honda's new Honda Heritage Works section, which will launch at the beginning of April and stay based in Japan. Honda says the reproduction NSX parts will be manufactured with "the same materials and production methods that were used for the original parts" where possible, though that's not the plan for every single item offered. Where making parts to the original spec isn't possible, Honda is working with parts suppliers on what it calls Honda Compatible Parts — newly developed components designed to take the place of that OEM hardware.