Honda's New U.S. Heritage Program Stars With Reproduction NSX Parts
Way back in June of 2025, Honda announced it would start producing new parts for some of its coolest vintage cars. First on the list was the first-generation NSX, but North American owners of the Acura supercar didn't get to enjoy the news yet, as the program was only for Japan at first. Now, though, Honda is fixing that by making Honda Heritage Parts available through U.S. dealerships.
The Heritage Parts line falls under Honda's new Honda Heritage Works section, which will launch at the beginning of April and stay based in Japan. Honda says the reproduction NSX parts will be manufactured with "the same materials and production methods that were used for the original parts" where possible, though that's not the plan for every single item offered. Where making parts to the original spec isn't possible, Honda is working with parts suppliers on what it calls Honda Compatible Parts — newly developed components designed to take the place of that OEM hardware.
Just the beginning for Honda Heritage
Honda Heritage Parts are, as we heard before out of Japan, just one part of Honda Heritage Works. The other half of the section is Honda Restoration Service, where NSX owners can bring their cars back to Honda and have the company use those shiny new parts to freshen things up. The components will range from exterior and interior components to powertrain, chassis and electrical parts.
The automaker did say that the NSX was just the first step for Heritage Works — new parts for other performance models could be in the pipeline. With the NSX as a starter, Honda may well begin producing new parts for cars like the Integra Type R, older Civic Type Rs, or even the S2000. Parts availability is a genuine concern with aging performance carts, as plastics get brittle and rubber starts to age and crack — these cars are darlings of the aftermarket, sure, but the aftermarket doesn't produce everything. Hopefully, this Honda plan fills in the gaps, and keeps these cars on the roads for a long time to come.