1968 Ford Mustang For Sale Is A Clean, Green V8 Cruiser Begging To Be Driven Daily

It's not perfect. A glance at the driver's side door reveals a little misalignment. The car was once red. There are blemishes here and there. In short, this is more of a driver, less of a concours condition car meant to be kept out of the rain or prolonged direct sunlight. That doesn't mean the modified pony car loses the aesthetic charm that landed the 1968 model on the list of your favorite Ford Mustangs. Well, the fastback did, at least.

So just how much does PC Classic Cars want for this one? It's currently on sale for $46,950. That's quite a bit steeper than the average $25,310 price of 1968 Ford Mustang coupé sales over the last year. Then again, not every '68 Mustang on the market has had this much work done.

Get this: Its clock shows just 119 miles. Though, as you might expect, that's not exactly accurate. It's likely that this build's underpinnings have a much higher mileage. Frankly, a 1968 Ford Mustang with a 289-cubic-inch V8 and an true odometer reading anywhere near 119 would demand a much, much higher price. Still, with the modern tweaks already on this 58-year-old 'Stang, it seriously needs a driver to take it on as a daily and run that odometer up. After all, what would McQueen do? He'd almost certainly drive it — and so should the next owner.