1968 Ford Mustang For Sale Is A Clean, Green V8 Cruiser Begging To Be Driven Daily
When you hear "green 1968 Ford Mustang," you likely picture one very specific car. You know the one: a verdant, tire-killing fastback driven by mercurial automotive and Hollywood legend Steve McQueen in the 1968 film "Bullitt." Today, a first-generation Ford Mustang Fastback similar to the one from the 58-year-old action-crime thriller could demand six figures, especially in that oh-so coveted color: Highland Green. For first-gen Mustang fans who can't afford to spend fixer-upper-home money on a car, there are alternatives. Alternatives like this green 1968 Ford Mustang.
At a glance and on paper, it ticks boxes. A V8 under the hood? Of course. That classic facelifted first-generation Mustang look? Thankfully, it's intact. Mostly. See, someone thought this one was deserving of a cool restomod treatment, and it got just that. Instead of being a numbers-matching carbureted survivor, this one benefits from a myriad of modern and aftermarket updates, like electronic fuel injection, electric fans, power locks, keyless entry, and Vintage Air air-conditioning and heat. This is a daily-driver-ready take on a classic. It's up for grabs, too. As of this writing, the restomod-ed Mustang is for sale just north of Dallas. Purists need not apply.
A street-ready classic Mustang restomod with V8 power and modern touches
No, it's not finished in Highland Green. Not even close, really. The 1968 Ford Mustang restomod currently for sale by PC Classic Cars in Sherman, Texas is a much lighter hue. The headlights have been replaced with an integrated LED lamp-and-signal set and the tail lights are sequential like an aftermarket set you'd find on a much newer Mustang. It also rides on a set of staggered two-tone Halibrand-style alloy wheels that complement the paintwork, wrapped up in Nitto rubber. The builder also swapped in a Mustang II front end, complete with a sway bar and tubular control arms.
Under the hood, the '68 Mustang gets a familiar engine option: a 289-cubic-inch V8. It's far from stock, though. The parts list continues with a set of aluminum AFR cylinder heads, a Holley Sniper EFI setup, a Fi-Tech electronic ignition, an aftermarket serpentine system, an aluminum radiator in place of the tired old stock unit, and dual electric fans, to name a few things. The whole thing hooks up to a four-speed automatic gearbox with overdrive. Sorry, no manual here.
There are more modern touches beyond the engine bay, including power locks with keyless entry via an aftermarket fob, a stereo system with an amplifier and subwoofers, and that Vintage Air climate control. The restomod treatment continues inside the classic Mustang's cabin. It's a full brown leather TMI interior with black accents on the folding bucket seats and dash paneling. The brown leather even extends into the trunk.
A 1968 Ford Mustang in desperate need of a driver
It's not perfect. A glance at the driver's side door reveals a little misalignment. The car was once red. There are blemishes here and there. In short, this is more of a driver, less of a concours condition car meant to be kept out of the rain or prolonged direct sunlight. That doesn't mean the modified pony car loses the aesthetic charm that landed the 1968 model on the list of your favorite Ford Mustangs. Well, the fastback did, at least.
So just how much does PC Classic Cars want for this one? It's currently on sale for $46,950. That's quite a bit steeper than the average $25,310 price of 1968 Ford Mustang coupé sales over the last year. Then again, not every '68 Mustang on the market has had this much work done.
Get this: Its clock shows just 119 miles. Though, as you might expect, that's not exactly accurate. It's likely that this build's underpinnings have a much higher mileage. Frankly, a 1968 Ford Mustang with a 289-cubic-inch V8 and an true odometer reading anywhere near 119 would demand a much, much higher price. Still, with the modern tweaks already on this 58-year-old 'Stang, it seriously needs a driver to take it on as a daily and run that odometer up. After all, what would McQueen do? He'd almost certainly drive it — and so should the next owner.