Why These Two Actors Clashed With Fellow Automotive And Hollywood Legend Steve McQueen

It took two weeks to shoot the 12 most famous minutes of the 1968 film "Bullitt." Sounds like overkill, but the scene is just one of the ways Hollywood icon Steve McQueen became inexorably connected with high-speed shenanigans on- and off-screen. Love it or hate it, no list of racing films is complete without mention of the 1971 flick "Le Mans." McQueen's love for racing extended beyond the movies, and he famously took to the track under the alias Harvey Mushman. Seriously, you can't make this stuff up.

The King of Cool, as he was also known, could be a bit mercurial, as it turns out. Enough so that he repeatedly lost his cool on set, ticked off a couple of other leading movie men in the process, and made something of a reputation for himself. Two of these leading actors included fellow car guys and racing drivers James Garner and Paul Newman.

Things got heated enough between McQueen and Garner that the latter wasn't shy about calling the former out after working together on the set of "The Great Escape." Newman wasn't so keen on McQueen, either. We'll explore these disagreements below, which still prompt movie and motorsport fans to compare the racing careers and accolades of all three Hollywood leading men, from Sebring to Le Mans.