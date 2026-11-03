These Are The Cars You'd Lease But Never Buy

To lease, or not to lease? That is the question millions of Americans face every single year when it comes time to take home a new vehicle. There are dozens of reasons for and against leasing, but sometimes there are cars that you really just should never, ever buy. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what car you'd definitely lease but would never buy. What car would you happily have in your driveway for two or three years, racking up repair and deprecation costs on the automaker's dime, all just to give it back in 36 months? Of course, you can't get attached to these vehicles, because your time with them is going to be finite, so the emotional folks among us may not like the idea of leasing, and neither will those of us who like to keep cars for years and years.

In any case, why don't you drop on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops would consider leasing but would never buy? Did you buy one of the cars on this list? What's it like feeling like a fool in front of everyone?

Oh! Really quick, to everyone who took the time to say they'd never lease a car: shame on you. That wasn't the question, and I don't care. That's why I made a shame slide for the rest of us — folks who are willing to participate in polite society — to gawk at you all. Boo, you!