These Are The Cars You'd Lease But Never Buy
To lease, or not to lease? That is the question millions of Americans face every single year when it comes time to take home a new vehicle. There are dozens of reasons for and against leasing, but sometimes there are cars that you really just should never, ever buy. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.
I wanted to know what car you'd definitely lease but would never buy. What car would you happily have in your driveway for two or three years, racking up repair and deprecation costs on the automaker's dime, all just to give it back in 36 months? Of course, you can't get attached to these vehicles, because your time with them is going to be finite, so the emotional folks among us may not like the idea of leasing, and neither will those of us who like to keep cars for years and years.
In any case, why don't you drop on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops would consider leasing but would never buy? Did you buy one of the cars on this list? What's it like feeling like a fool in front of everyone?
Oh! Really quick, to everyone who took the time to say they'd never lease a car: shame on you. That wasn't the question, and I don't care. That's why I made a shame slide for the rest of us — folks who are willing to participate in polite society — to gawk at you all. Boo, you!
All German vehicles
Anything German. Under lease, I'm protected by free repairs when inevitably something breaks. My pockets aren't deep enough to keep the car running post warranty expiration if it were a purchase or I bought out the lease.
Submitted by: R. Cavaretti
Land Rover Defender
I have this irrational love of the Land Rover Defender. Can't explain why. At least it can be treated like the Land Rover safari vehicles of not long ago. But there is a zero chance I'd ever hang onto one for more than five years, so it's a lease. Insert Land Rover quality stereotype here, but the list of electrical gremlins they suffer is legion. And they don't improve with age. But for that three year lease, I'd beat the snot out of it and buff out any scratches from trees and shrubs at turn-in time.
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Land Rover Defender. Why? because not reliable and expensive to maintain. But for the fun and the driving experience.
Submitted by: Xavier96 & Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglios
Alfa Romeo Quadrafoglio. Great looking, hear it's fun to drive. But it's an Alfa...
Submitted by: Nobody
Lucid Air
Agree with you that the Lucid Air is the right answer- mostly because its the second best car (would be competitive for best if there was a wagon version) you can get right now but who knows if the company will remain solvent.
I wouldn't worry about software/tech being outdated as long as the driving experience is sublime.
Submitted by: 4speed
Scout Terra
The upcoming Scout Terra. I would want to experience it short term just because I like the history of the Scout name, but wouldn't want to own it long term because the current Scout brand is under ownership of Volkswagen, who of course isn't known for reliability.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
All Maseratis
Any Maserati. I used to sell them. Wonderful cars. As expensive to maintain as a Ferrari without the potential for value appreciation over time.
Submitted by: Alex Sargeant
Ineos Grenadier
Ineos Grenadier. Great looking vehicles in my opinion. I would love to have one right up until the combination of BMW engine and legendary British build quality combine to create a repair bill of titanic proportions. Titanic as in it would sink me. Leasing would be the only option to avoid this.
Submitted by: J-Wins
Land Rover Range Rover
Range Rover. Any Range Rover.
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Land Rovers. There is no universe in which they're reliable, but damn if they aren't desirable. The cabins are beautiful, they're butter-smooth, and they still have some great off-roading chops, but there's no way I'd want to spend more than a few years with one.
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I would love to experience a Range Rover under a lease with the dealership close enough that pickup/dropoff for maintenance can be done at my home with a guaranteed loaner via a concierge.
Submitted by: grand dude & Aldarion & ExParrot89
Jaguar 01
I don't think I'd want to own one, but it is something crazy that I think I'd like to experience.
But not long term. And I'd DEFINITELY want it to be under warranty the entire time!
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
An EV
Personally, I would consider leasing an EV. I have a short commute with a charger at work and therefore could make a low mileage lease work and charge for free at the office. Battery tech is ever changing, which makes the risk of depreciation high. A lease somewhat protects you from that.
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Simple literally ANY EV, they only make sense to lease or buy outright. IF you get financing you would be very under water very fast considering their rate of depreciation.
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Any electric vehicle. Even though the batteries may last a long time I just dying want to be holding the bag when they start losing their capacity.
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any full EV. I've never leased, I put too many miles on in a year.
Submitted by: Stephen. & Liffie420 & Jonny Crash & McKoogly
None of them (SHAME!)
None. I'm fundamentally opposed to leasing anything, personally. I know it works for some people in some situations, but I'm not those people nor am I in those situations.
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Lease deals are never good unless the balloon payment and mileage fees at the end of the lease are less than the depreciated value. That never happens. I would never personally lease a car unless it was for business and covered by the company.
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Leasing is always an expensive way to have a car or anything else. You're far better off just buying it. That's why there is something of an uproar about greedy corporates trying to make everything a subscription (e.g. Adobe software, car heated seats, etc.).
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I've never seriously considered leasing. I tend to keep cars 10+ years, and paying a big down payment just to give the car back after 2-4 years doesn't make financial sense.
If I had to lease something it would be a German vehicle like an Audi RS7.
Submitted by: Chase & Old_SLAAB_Guy & Astro Jetson & Psycho78