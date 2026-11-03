This Mid-90s Austrian Car Company Cobbled Together A Lineup With A Lightly Rebadged Ford, Mercury, Saturn And Dodge

Sauber isn't a strange way to say Saab, also a defunct auto brand. Nor is it in any way related to the Sauber racing team that finally closed shop in 2025, giving way for Audi to take a seat at the Formula 1 table. The Sauber we are talking about today was an extremely short-lived Austrian car brand that existed from 1993-1995, solely to import American cars to Austria to sell them under the Sauber name. Well, it was a little more complicated than that. Its relative obscurity sent YouTuber corsicar on one of the most amusing missions of discovering what exactly the brand was, and more importantly, "why?"

Prior to corsicar's deep dive into this mysterious car company, knowledge on Sauber had been little to none. It seemed to have made it into the curious car chasm in 2025 via TheTruthAboutCars, and an Autopost article done shortly after. One simply cannot internet search Google themselves into a hole for hours taking in information on Sauber otherwise. Coriscar, however, found a newspaper ad for a vehicle called a Sauber Villager. It looks strangely similar to Mercury's Villager. Almost identical, because it is the same vehicle. This gets the whole search rolling.

The Sauber brand was established by a married couple in Austria in 1993. After getting things situated in Austria, the owners founded another company in the U.S., in Florida, Sauber Automobiles USA, Inc. This was likely to get around import laws and accruing unwanted taxes.

According to a review Coriscar found of the Sauber Villager in Auto Revue magazine, the Florida office was used to purchase American vehicles that would then be registered in the U.S. From there, it could export those vehicles to Austria, where they'd get a light facelift to make changes to meet Austrian regulations, and with a little rebadging, they'd officially be "Sauber" cars, as demonstrated by the ads found and shared in the video.