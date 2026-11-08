Watch The 2027 Hyundai Tucson Get Hurled Around The Nürburgring Like A Huge Miata

There's nothing quite like watching a vehicle get driven in ways you never expected. Think Miatas on a rally stage in Finland or a bunch of smoky pickup trucks on a race track in Thailand. There's something gratifying about seeing things taken to new extremes, and we probably all have a story or two about ripping a beater or rental car in ways that most wouldn't.

But if you're a test driver, it's your duty to drive cars, trucks, and SUVs in ways most wouldn't. And if you're working for Hyundai, that means hurling a 2027 Tucson, before it goes on sale, around the Nürburgring Nordschleife — seemingly the world's most famous test track — like a huge Miata. Sure, Porsche, BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz test drivers probably have a great time wringin' out their steeds on this German track's sacred surface, but we bet the Hyundai cats are having just as much (or possibly more) fun.

It isn't all a big joke, though, because manufacturers have to explore a vehicle's limits to truly poke and prod it for deficiencies. But it looks freaking epic. Man, what we'd give to sit shotgun on this stilted-up rollercoaster ride.