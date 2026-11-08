Watch The 2027 Hyundai Tucson Get Hurled Around The Nürburgring Like A Huge Miata
There's nothing quite like watching a vehicle get driven in ways you never expected. Think Miatas on a rally stage in Finland or a bunch of smoky pickup trucks on a race track in Thailand. There's something gratifying about seeing things taken to new extremes, and we probably all have a story or two about ripping a beater or rental car in ways that most wouldn't.
But if you're a test driver, it's your duty to drive cars, trucks, and SUVs in ways most wouldn't. And if you're working for Hyundai, that means hurling a 2027 Tucson, before it goes on sale, around the Nürburgring Nordschleife — seemingly the world's most famous test track — like a huge Miata. Sure, Porsche, BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz test drivers probably have a great time wringin' out their steeds on this German track's sacred surface, but we bet the Hyundai cats are having just as much (or possibly more) fun.
It isn't all a big joke, though, because manufacturers have to explore a vehicle's limits to truly poke and prod it for deficiencies. But it looks freaking epic. Man, what we'd give to sit shotgun on this stilted-up rollercoaster ride.
Probably the fastest a Tucson has ever been pedaled
What makes testing cars at the Nürburgring so special? Well, for one, claiming a fastest production car record. There's a good chance that this isn't the case with the flyin' 2027 Hyundai Tucson, but hey, it's probably a good idea to keep an idea on the company's upcoming news coverage just in case.
However, more realistic: there's the fact that it's a very long (almost 13 miles) and variety-rich track with big undulations, flowing sweepers, big elevation changes, on- and off-camber bits, high-speed sections, jumps, as well as the ability to be bone-dry on one end and raining on the other. Germany's Eiffel, where the 'Ring is located, is a climate that's rich in rain that comes and goes in the blink of an eye. Testing the Tucson's suspension, brakes, and their relationship with the tires' grip here gives engineers a good idea where the limits are in a bunch of scenarios. Additionally, the high speed gives them an idea of how well the cooling system works, how well the brakes work, as well as if the engine and transmission will have any issues. If it can survive a flying lap here, it's definitely good for service in normal, everyday driving.
Plus, it helps that Hyundai maintains a facility right nearby. The brand tunes all of its high-performance N models on the 'Ring, which undergo stricter and more extensive testing than non-performance fare. The plain ol' Tucson may not get that same exact treatment (yet), but it's cool to see them still driving 'em on there like they stole 'em