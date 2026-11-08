Why Pontiac Paid The SCCA $5 For Every Trans Am It Built

Pontiac had helped launch the muscle-car era in 1963 — when it debuted the GTO package for its 1964 Pontiac Tempest LeMans coupe — and the brand followed that up with the Firebird pony car in 1967. In 1969, both saw iconic variants take the stage. The former began courting customers with a new GTO trim called The Judge, while the latter hatched the Firebird Trans Am.

Only, it wasn't called the Trans Am at first. The brand had originally tried out a variety of different ideas on the public, with "Sebring" coming out on top –- inspired, no doubt, by the country's oldest road-racing circuit, Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida. Yet, when Pontiac went to register the name, it discovered Chrysler had gotten there first.

The public's next-most-popular names were "Formula" and "Trans Am," so Pontiac snapped up both. Trans Am was reserved for the most powerful member of the Firebird family, which was actually a little odd. General Motors was already running Camaros in the Sports Car Club of America's Trans Am series. Moreover, Pontiac's decision ran into a roadblock anyways. It turns out that the brand didn't have permission from the SCCA to use that moniker, at least not at first. Once the lawyers got involved, Pontiac agreed to pay the organization $5 for every Firebird Trans Am it produced.

Now, finding the exact amount forked over isn't easy, but in 1979 alone, for instance, enthusiast sites say that Pontiac made more than 117,000 Tran Ams. Royalties-wise, that works out to a non-negligible total of $585,000, which is equivalent to about $2.7 million today. Some sources say that — during some seasons — the Pontiac royalty check was all that kept the SCCA out of bankruptcy.