Well, Someone 3D-Printed A Whole Engine And It Actually Ran (Sort Of)

You've probably sat around a campfire at some point in your life and figured out firsthand that plastic and heat don't mix. Whether you threw an empty soda bottle or marshmallow bag in and watched it shrivel up, or propped your sandals up on the stones around the fire and witnessed your soles melting, you get it.

Plastic is a pretty good insulator, but it has a pretty low melting point. ABS has a melting point of around 440 degrees Fahrenheit, while most available PLAs melt at 340-ish degrees. If you've spent any time looking at your engine's oil or coolant temperature gauges, you'll know that a running engine is pretty stable in the low 200-degree range, but the combustion chamber can get up to 2,500 degrees during the peak of the power stroke. Plastic doesn't stand a chance, which is why most engines are crafted from cast iron or aluminum.

We've already seen what happens when you try to use a 3D-printed cylinder head; the results aren't pretty. With the kind of heat an engine sees, plastic just isn't the preferred material to work with. There are certainly some engines that have made extensive use of plastic, including the Torlon-based engines from Polimotor Research in the 1970s and 80s, but there isn't a high-enough-heat plastic to manage combustion chamber heat spikes, so a blend of metal and plastic is necessary.

YouTuber and mad scientist Alexander's Laboratory recently built and ran a pair of 3D-printed plastic engines, a single-cylinder and a parallel twin. We'll talk through both engines and their unique challenges in a second. First, we should take a step back and think about the implications of potentially building real working 3D-printed engines as prices come down and the technology both improves and becomes commonplace.