Saving The Manuals: Porsche's Mechanical MECOSA Vs. Ferrari's Electronic Manuale Tech

Sometimes even an exotic carmaker's answer to a challenge might say something about future cars for the proletariat. Most of us probably can't even afford a replacement shift knob on the 2027 $677,600 Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale, but how Ferrari and Porsche are adapting their automatics to fit manual transmissions could one day portend stick-shifts for us all. Here's the reason to even posit this: Carmakers want a cheaper way to build hybrids, EVs, and gas cars on the same platform and on the same assembly line. Adding or subtracting parts will make that too costly — which may result in them just ditching any manual effort, if that's the only solution.

Now that you understand the why of this reporting, we'll also acknowledge why some readers are freaking out about the fact that the 12Cilindri Manuale will simulate the experience of shifting. It's not a conventional manual, and we'll explain how it works in greater depth, but the gist is that Ferrari's linking an electric stalk and faux clutch pedal to an eight-speed dual-clutch drivetrain. It's as real (or fake) as paddle shifters, just via a dongle and pedal.

On the other hand, Porsche's stick-shift retrofit is a hack of their seven-speed PDK, which stands for Porsche dual clutch– or Doppelkupplung. It debuted on the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Manual, dubbed MECOSA, which is Porsche-speak for MEchanically COnverted Shift Actuator, and is an entirely mechanical retrofit, featuring a seven-speed gated shifter and third pedal. But which is better? And which foreshadows a future joystick for the masses?