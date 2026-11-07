Conventional Vs. Transit Design: Why Some School Buses Have Flat Fronts

School buses haven't changed much since 1939, but they came a long way before then. Some of the first vehicles used to take kids to school were simply horse-drawn wagons. It wasn't until the start of World War I that the first motorized buses seem to have appeared in this country. That's when a company called Wayne Works introduced a model in 1914. It was built on a long-wheelbase Model T chassis, so its engine was in the traditional location, under the hood up front.

Fast-forward a few years and we find Crown Coach evolving the concept of motorized school buses even further. Crown was a major commercial-vehicle manufacturer, founded in 1903 to sell business wagons to businessmen. It would survive all the way up to 1990 by building not only buses, but also hearses, fire trucks, bakery trucks, ambulances, and even airplanes.

Crown brought some notable innovations to the bus field as well. For example, it introduced the forward-control school bus in 1932. This wasn't the first forward-control bus of any type in the country, though. A firm called Twin Coach has that honor. The company had already been building flat-faced delivery trucks, and during the Depression, it brought the layout to its small buses — including some meant for municipal transit.

The head start for flat-faced city buses meant that when flat-faced school buses became popular, folks looked back to the first application to name the second. The new wave of so-called transit-style school buses gave school districts a new way to transport kids, with both new advantages and new drawbacks compared to conventional school buses.