BMW Has Two Laboratories Dedicated To Ensuring Its Cars Smell Good

Of course, you don't have to be into cars to know what a new car is supposed to smell like. Little Trees literally makes air fresheners that mimic that "new car smell." What you're actually smelling as you drive away from the dealership is a cocktail of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) being released by the materials inside the cabin. By definition, not all VOCs are harmful or carcinogenic. However, a 2023 study by researchers at Harvard and the Beijing Institute of Technology found that some of the ones responsible for that distinctive new car scent could be linked to increased cancer risk. The study identified formaldehyde and acetaldehyde as among the potentially hazardous compounds released. A separate 2021 study by UC Riverside came to a similar conclusion.

BMW's odor labs seem to take the health factor of interior emissions just as seriously as making the inside of that new 3 Series pleasing to sniff. In the interest of healthier interiors, one material choice made by BMW's "nose team" is new microfibers that are said to minimize these VOCs, aldehydes, and fogging substances.

All that sounds great if you're in the market for a BMW, but the company's work at these odor labs could benefit the wider industry. Apparently, BMW says it shares findings with other automakers.

"We are doing this job with emissions inside a car and materials for more than 25 years," said interior air quality and evaporative emissions manager Andreas Wehrmeier. "So we take a leading role and gladly share our knowledge with others to bring everybody forward so that every car in the world is safe, and not just a BMW."